Cruel Intentions: Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar recreate iconic kiss

Cruel Intentions kiss (Columbia Pictures)

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar have recreated their iconic kiss from the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions, giving it a 2020 makeover.

After winning the GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday (6 December), the pair celebrated with a video of them kissing.

Blair said: “I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

Gellar added that the moment “presented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic toward acceptance in pop culture” and that the scene was also “super hot”.

The two actors then leaned in, only to find their lips hit against a glass wall. “Stay safe MTV, and 2020: End soon,” Gellar joked.

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

This is not the first time the duo have recreated the kiss, with Blair and Gellar sharing a masked version back in June.