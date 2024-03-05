“Cruel Intentions” at 25: How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Have Remained Close Over the Years

"From the day I met you I knew you were special and would be by my side forever," Gellar wrote on Instagram about Blair

It's been 25 years since Cruel Intentions struck a nerve with moviegoers — and with it came a lifelong friendship.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair first met while filming the 1999 teen drama movie. A quarter of a century later, their friendship continues to blossom.

Last year, while discussing the groundbreaking kiss the duo shared in the film — “I didn’t know that kiss would be so iconic,” Blair previously told SELF — The Sweetest Thing actress, 51, said she knew right away that Gellar, 46, would be a lifelong friend.

"I think I knew from the first moment I met Sarah Michelle Gellar that we would be friends forever," the Legally Blonde actress told the outlet. She added, “And she's made sure that's happened. If you have Sarah Michelle Gellar as your best friend you really don't need many other friends. She has shown up and been there and helped me and organize from the beginning.”

On Blair’s 50th birthday, Gellar took to Instagram to express her love and appreciation for her friend and former castmate. “this pic is my 21 bday…. And today we celebrate your 50th!!!,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress wrote alongside a 1998 snapshot of the duo.

She added, “If I told that little girl on the right, that the girl to her left was going to be her lifelong friend… she would say 'I know.' From the day I met you I knew you were special and would be by my side forever.”

While the friends have always celebrated one another, they also offer support during difficult times. When Blair made her first public appearance after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, Gellar wrote on Instagram how “proud” she was of her “dear friend.”

“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” the actress wrote about Blair. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on. I know the support and encouragement that she has received on this platform has truly been a source of strength for her. This is not an easy journey, but Selma will not let this define her. I love you James.”

The pair have experienced a lot together — including winning an MTV Movie & TV Award for best kiss in 2000. “I had no idea that my first big movie would be kissing Sarah Michelle Gellar — every scene would be with her. I mean, it’s amazing. Thank you, universe,” Blair told SELF. “I love her more than ever. I’m the luckiest girl."



