Crucial vote for Beckham’s Inter Miami stadium complex in Miami pushed back one month

For the third time since February, a crucial Miami City Commission vote on the plan to build a massive soccer stadium and commercial complex on the city’s only publicly owned golf course has been postponed.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced the postponement in a Wednesday afternoon memo. He called a new special meeting for 10 a.m. April 7 to consider the legal agreements that would allow the city to lease Melreese golf course to the owners of Inter Miami for 99 years to build a stadium, hotel, office park, shops and a 58-acre park.

In his memo, Suarez did not give a reason for pushing back the hearing.

Four of Miami’s five commissioners would need to approve the lease documents in order for Miami Freedom Park’s plans to advance. One commissioner has already pledged to vote no.

The vote is a critical step necessary for Inter Miami’s owners, including retired footballer David Beckham and businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas, to field their Major League Soccer franchise in Miami.

Opponents have criticized some of the terms of the agreement, including a rent floor that hasn’t changed since the project was first proposed in 2018. Supporters argue the tax windfall will benefit local governments and the city will receive a privately-funded complex, including a public park, on environmentally remediated land.

