Crucial Jobs Numbers Due Out Next Week in Canada, U.S.

Monday

U.S.

Economic lookahead

Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (final) (Oct.)

Institute for Supply Management Mfg. Index (Oct.)

Construction spending (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) (Q3) EPS projected at 67 cents, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) (Q1) EPS projected at $2.34, compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EPS projected at 88 cents, compared to $1.67 in the prior-year quarter.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of $1.63, compared to a gain of $1.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic lookahead

Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI (Oct.) The index registered 56.0 in September, up from 55.1 in August, to signal the sharpest improvement in operating conditions since August 2018.

Featured Earnings

Baytex Energy Corp. (T.BTE) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of nine cents, compared to a loss of 25 in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) (Q3) EPS projected at 67 cents compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) (Q3) EPS projected at 26 cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (T.CSU) (Q3) EPS projected at $11.27, compared to $9.73 in the prior-year quarter.

Gibson Energy (T.GEI) (Q3) EPS projected at 25 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic lookahead

Election Day

Factory orders (Sept.)

Motor Vehicle Sales (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) (Q3) EPS projected at 87 cents, compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE RACE) (Q3) EPS projected at 88 cents, compared to $1.00 in the prior-year quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) (Q3) EPS projected at $1.49, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

B2 Gold (T.BTO) (Q3) EPS projected at 18 cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T.BHC) (Q3) EPS projected at $1.30, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (T.TRI) (Q3) EPS projected at 50 cents compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (T.TXG) (Q3) EPS projected at 62 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic lookahead

ADP Employment Report (Oct.)

Trade Deficit (Sept.)

Markit Services PMI – Final (Oct.)

ISM Services Index (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) (Q3) EPS projected at 17 cents, compared to 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)(Q3) EPS projected for gain of 21 cents, compared to loss of 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Read:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) (Q4) EPS projected at 95 cents compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) (Q4) EPS projected at $1.65, compared to $1.27 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (Sept.) Canadian merchandise exports and imports stabilized in August. Imports fell 1.2%, while exports were down 1.0%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed slightly from $2.5 billion in July to $2.4 billion in August.

Featured Earnings

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (T.DRT) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of four cents, compared to a loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (T.CSW.A) (Q1) EPS projected at 24 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T.GWO) (Q3) EPS projected at 68 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kinaxis Inc. (T.KXS) (Q3) EPS projected at 22 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (to Oct. 31)



Federal Reserve meeting announcement (2 p.m.)



Featured Earnings

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of 33 cents compared to loss of 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) (Q1) EPS projected at four cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (Q3) EPS projected for gain of five cents, compared to a loss of 44 cents n the prior-year quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ TWNK) (Q3) EPS projected at 17 cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Story continues