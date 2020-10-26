Croydon stabbing: Woman arrested in murder probe after man, 29, knifed to death in south London

Police were called to reports that multiple people had been stabbed in Plymouth: Getty Images

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a property in Croydon.

Police were called by paramedics to a residential address on Clyde Road to reports of a stabbing at 7.40am on Sunday, October 25.

A 29-year-old was found suffering stab wounds and, despite efforts to resuscitate him, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene and is currently in custody at a south London police station.

A crime scene remains in place at the address.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

It comes in a weekend of bloodshed where a 17-year-old boy was knifed to death in Walthamstow on Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 1827/25Oct. Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.