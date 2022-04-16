Croydon stabbing: 27-year-old rushed to hospital just 24 hours after three teens attacked

A stock photo of a police officer (Getty Images)

A man has been stabbed in Croydon just 24 hours after a spate of attacks in the area, the Met Police has confirmed.

A spokesman for the Met confirmed to the Standard, that a 27-year-old man had been stabbed in broad daylight in the south London borough on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital after the emergency services were called at 3.21pm to an incident on Headley Drive, in New Addington.

No arrests have been made and the victim’s family has been informed.

Saturday’s incident comes after three teenage males were rushed to hospital following reports of a fight.

Police were called at 4.35pm on Friday to the incident in Goldcrest Way, New Addington.

The conditions of the injured #NewAddington teenagers have all been assessed as not life-threatening.



Two of the three have been arrested on suspicion of affray. All 3 remain in hospital at this time.



Young people with info about knife crime can visit https://t.co/n71pUcQYXy — Croydon MPS (@MPSCroydon) April 15, 2022

Thir conditions were assessed as non-threatening, while two of the three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of Affray.

Officers have now issued a section 35 dispersal order for New Addington North, New Addington South, Selsdon & Addington Village and Selsdon Vale & Forestdale.

The section 35 will run until 4pm on Sunday due to the recent incidents.

The Standard has approached the Met Police for comment.