Croydon fires: Two derelict pubs just streets apart both go up in flames

Firefighters battle the blaze on St James’s Rd (LFB )

Two fires at derelict pubs just streets apart in Croydon sparked this morning causing large plumes of smoke to billow into the sky.

Firefighters were called to seperate incidents at the former pubs, the Windmill and the Drum and Monkey.

According to reports, the Windmill was up for sale at £1.5million in 2021, while the Drum and Monkey was under offer at £650,000.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was first called to a blaze at at the Windmill, in St James’s Road at around 5.44am.

Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the fire where the roof of the property was partly alight.

One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to tackle the fire from above.

The second fire, at Drum & Monkey just 200 yards away on Gloucester Road, was reported at 6.24am.

Although there were no reports of injuries, the first and second floors were destroyed. Six fire crews and 40 firefighters attended the incident.

The fires have since been brought under control and are now being investigated, the LFB said.