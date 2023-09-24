Suspects sought after Coleman home invasion

One man is in custody and Crowsnest Pass RCMP are seeking three others after a Sept. 16 home invasion in the community. RCMP have charged four Pincher Creek men with aggravated assault, break and enter, robbery, and firearms and weapons offences.

RCMP arrested Garett Adam Ouellette, 41, on Sept. 21 and remanded him in custody until his next court appearance on Sept. 28 in Pincher Creek Provincial Court.

Tyler Thomas Trodden, 39, Robert Russell Dwyer, 37, and Aaron John Thompson, 40, remain at large. The identity of a fifth suspect is unknown.

Charges stem from a Sept. 16 event at a Coleman residence. Crowsnest Pass RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion at 5:15 p.m. after the incident spread to the street.

A statement released today by Alberta RCMP says five men armed with weapons forced entry into the home and assaulted one male and one female resident. During the incident, the attackers also targeted a second male resident who had returned home.

Police allege the suspects had firearms and other weapons.

Based on evidence gathered and interviews conducted, investigators believe the home invasion was a targeted attack, The investigation is ongoing.

While Oullette is in custody, Crowsnest Pass RCMP seek public assistance in locating the other suspects.

Tyler Trodden is 6’3” and weighs 213 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion. RCMP believe Trodden is in the Vulcan area.

Authorities believe Robert Dwyer is in the Pincher Creek area. He is 6’ tall and 165 pounds. He also has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.

Aaron Thompson may also be in or near Pincher Creek. He is 5’10” and weighs 294 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Trodden, Dwyer, or Thompson, or if you know the identity of the fifth suspect, please contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or the P3 app available through the Apple App or Google Play stores.

Dave Lueneberg, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze