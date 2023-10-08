The Crown's Vanessa Kirby lands next role

The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby has landed her next acting project, and it's a collaboration with Doctor Who actor Arthur Darvill.

The pair have been chosen to narrate the audiobook version of Good Material, the second novel from author Dolly Alderton (via Radio Times).

Kirby and Darvill play Jen and Andy, respectively. A former couple who recently broke up, the official synopsis says that Andy starts off the novel in a pretty bad place: "without a home, waiting for his stand-up career to take off, wondering why everyone else around him seems to have grown up".

"Set adrift on the sea of heartbreak at a time when everything he thought he knew about women and flat-sharing and his friendships has transformed beyond recognition, Andy clings to the idea of solving the puzzle of their broken relationship.

"Because if he can find the answer to that, then maybe Jen can find her way back to him. Andy still has a lot to learn, not least his ex-girlfriend's side of the story."

Good Material is the second novel from Alderton, following on from Ghosts in 2020. She has also written the memoir Everything I Know About Love, which was turned into a TV series shown on the BBC last year, and her column collection Dear Dolly.

Kirby will soon be seen in Ridley Scott's Napoleon, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular ruler and the actress as Joséphine de Beauharnais, with whom Napoleon had an intensely volatile relationship.

"We were using the real words from their divorce in the church. When that happens, you can faithfully go through an archival re-enactment of it and read out the lines and then go home. But we always wanted to surprise each other," Kirby explained.

To that end, the actors agreed to let each other do whatever they wanted in the moment when filming the scene, which led to him giving her the slap you see in the trailer.

The Good Material audiobook will be released on November 2. The hardcover version will be released on November 9.

