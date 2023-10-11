The Crown's New Series Will Apparently Feature Princess Diana’s Ghost – And Viewers Are Divided

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana

Viewers of The Crown have been reacting to reports that a depiction of the ghost of Princess Diana will be appearing in the final season of the hit Netflix show.

Season six of the royal drama series – which is set to drop next month – is expected to cover Diana’s death following a Paris car crash in 1997, among other more recent parts of royal history, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, the new series will see the ghost of Diana reconcile with a grieving Prince Charles (played by Dominic West), though a Netflix source has said Elizabeth Debicki’s appearance as the late princess is intended to be “visualisations [Charles’] innermost thoughts” rather than a supernatural occurrence.

However, the reports have already divided viewers, with some describing it “unnecessary” and “tasteless”.

While yes this is a work of biographical -fiction, this is so unnecessary. You don't see the ghost of King George VI roaming around the show. https://t.co/MKEPO5l7s2 — Emily L Graziano (@flapperdame16) October 10, 2023

The Crown is fiction but Diana ghost scenes are really tasteless, even for a fictional show. — Suzanne Brmptn (@Suzanne_Brmptn) October 11, 2023

Honestly have difficulty in believing the rumours that the final series of The Crown will be featuring Princess Diana as a ghost. It’s a provocative show but has never gone in for that kind of fantastical nonsense…so far, anyway. — Alexander Larman (@alexlarman) October 10, 2023

Why does anyone watch the rubbish that is #TheCrown ??

With writers and producers who come up with this cringe fest?!?

“I know, let’s have Diana’s ghost lecture the longest serving monarch in history!”

A ten-year-old could do better than this tripe… https://t.co/Xe5m5ml1IVpic.twitter.com/y4Qxoriub1 — TheRoyalRundown (@RoyalRundown1) October 10, 2023

Argh so Netflix will keep destroying this series. Just the first seasons with Claire were good.. it went downhill from there and it will clearly continue on this path until the very end 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/VRjTI5VIh6 — The Wales Family (fan account) (@lovefamilywales) October 10, 2023

The Crown has never been a particularly accurate portrayal of Royal history, and this nonsense just cements that fact.



A fictional drama that is an insult to a living family. — Pooja (@Pooja33719735) October 10, 2023

However, some others have challenged this view, insisting it is a “drama”...

Story continues

People are forgetting that the show isn't meant to be accurate....it's a DRAMA. — jade (@thccrimsontide) October 10, 2023

Well, this should help people realize this is a fictionalized drama and not a documentary. — Pesky Pel (@pelaez4_pelaez) October 10, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted a Netflix spokesperson for comment, and is awaiting response.

Back in August, the team behind The Crown spoke out about how they will cover the sensitive subject of Diana’s death.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people,” said executive producer Suzanne Mackie.

She added that there were “very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

The sixth and final series of The Crown will be split into two parts, with the first set to drop on 16 November before part two arrives a month later on 14 December.

It is not a choice. It is a duty. The final season of The Crown arrives next month.



Part 1: 16 November

Part 2: 14 December pic.twitter.com/ULOPHeghKh — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2023

The trailer for the new series was released earlier this week, featuring footage of Queen Elizabeth II actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman – who played the late monarch during younger periods of her life – before Imelda Staunton is seen preparing to step onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Seasons one to five of The Crown are available on Netflix now.

READ MORE: