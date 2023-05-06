The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki lands next movie role

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki has landed her next movie role, securing a lead part in romantic-thriller Andorra.

The actress, who played Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of the Netflix show, will join Bobby Cannavale and Ruth Wilson in the film, which is being produced by industry legend James Ivory (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Directed by Giuseppe Capotondi and based on Peter Cameron’s novel, Andorra will follow Alexander (Cannavale) who begins an “idyllic new life in the tiny sovereign state of Andorra after a personal tragedy.

Related: The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins Deadpool 3 in the villain role

“As he becomes entangled in the lives of the mysterious locals, including the retired Mrs. Dent (Debicki) and the matriarch’s daughter Miss Quay (Wilson), the mystery of Alexander’s origin deepens. When bodies emerge in the harbour, he finds himself in a spiralling crisis of conscience and identity, in a country he may not be able to escape from.”

Capotondi, who previously worked with Debicki on The Burnt Orange Heresy, said of the upcoming project: “A Kafkaesque tale of murder, love and deception, Andorra is not what it looks like.

“Like an ant on a Möbius strip, Alexander finds himself in a loop that’s almost impossible to escape. Fun, sexy, mysterious, extravagantly beautiful, thrilling and absolutely satisfying, Andorra is pure escapism. Literally.”

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Related: The Night Manager season 2 finally gets update with Tom Hiddleston

Debicki, who also appeared in Tenet and The Night Manager, will reprise her role as Princess Diana in the sixth and final season of The Crown, which will premiere later this year.

Despite the series nearing its conclusion, former star Helena Bonham Carter stated her belief that the series is ending at the correct time.

“I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually. I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now,” she said. “When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

Story continues

The Crown seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix. Seasons 1-4 are also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

You Might Also Like