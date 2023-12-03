The Crown's Dominic West on how Netflix show could come back

Netflix

The Crown star Dominic West has shared how the Netflix dramatisation of the British monarchy could continue past season six.

West plays Prince Charles in the fifth season of the show, as well as in part one and the soon-to-be-released part two of season six, which will cover the aftermath of Princess Diana's death, the premiership of Tony Blair and Prince William's relationship with Kate Middleton.

Speaking to Digital Spy, West said that the show could continue past season six by going back in time, rather than up to present day.

"I think it certainly could [have more seasons]" West said. "Peter [Morgan] never intended to get any closer to current events but, I'm sure he must have thought about the previous kings and queens."

Continuing, he hinted at what era he'd like the show to explore: "To do Edward VII would be, I think, interesting but I'm not sure [Morgan] wants to carry on with royals. I'd love it if he did, except I can't play Edward VII now, but anyway."

West also stated just why he thinks the show has such an enduring appeal, calling the royals, "the most glamorous family who's ever lived, certainly who's ever been on television and so it knocks any other – I grew up with Dallas and Dynasty and it just doesn't compare, does it?"

West has already spoken about the finale of the show, which has confirmed that season 6's second part will be its final instalment.

The Prince Charles actor also discussed changes to the script made by Morgan following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death.

"I think what became clear to me is that The Crown is about Queen Elizabeth II. Therefore, everything from Diana to Charles is secondary to that. So, you end with her.

"I think what he wrote in the end was very much influenced by what happened at her funeral and the reaction to it. I thought it was desperately moving reading it."

The Crown seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix, with season 6 part 1 premiering on November 16 and season 6 part 2 following on December 14. Seasons 1-4 are also available on DVD and Blu-ray.



