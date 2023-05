Charles III to be crowned in ancient rite at uncertain time

Live Updates H William and Kate pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey Kate and Princess Charlotte twin in mini-me embroidered dresses for King Charles’s coronation The mother-daughter duo chose the king's coronation to debut twinning looks.

H Q. Why are we crowning a person who cannot be the head of the Church of England as he is divorced? (Brian, via email)

A. Henry VIII, the monarch who created the Church of England in order to break away from the authority of Rome, was twice divorced, so there is historical precedent for a King remarrying and still being head of the Church.

However, it is true that Christian teaching doesn’t allow people who are divorced to remarry while their former spouse is alive. This is the case for Camilla, not but Charles, as his ex-wife Diana died in 1997.

For a long time it was unclear whether Charles and Camilla would ever marry because of the controversy around this point – when they eventually did, the Queen didn’t attend the ceremony itself, but did go to the blessing and give a touching speech at the reception.

H Prince Louis trends on Twitter as he is pictured waving to crowds at Westminster Abbey.

H Prince Andrew pictured in full regalia In a stark contrast to dressed-down Prince Harry, Andrew arrived at the king's coronation wearing the ceremonial robes of the Order of the Garter - despite not being a working member of the royal family. Prince Andrew wears Coronation garter robes despite not being working royal

H Charles arrives at Westminster Abbey Charles and Camilla have arrived at Westminster Abbey, with the ceremony just minutes away. Huge cheers erupted from the crowd as they arrived, as well as shouts of ‘God save the King!’ (Reuters)

H Royals arrive at Westminster Abbey Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation Members of the royal family including Prince Harry arrived ahead of Charles to cheers from the crowd. Harry walked into the abbey alone flanked by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, taking his seat in the third row.

H Q: How are the rest of the Royal Family getting to Westminster Abbey? (Julie Honnoraty, 52, West Yorkshire)

A. The rest of the Royal Family arrived in cars at about 10.35am, just after the visiting European royals. They appeared in order of precedence, with the Prince and Princess of Wales the last to arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey - 15 minutes before the King and Queen.

After the service, the rest of the senior royals will join the newly crowned Charles and Camilla in the Coronation Procession, and travel back to the palace in carriages.

H King Charles begins his procession King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach, built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of the coronation. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) The king's procession to Westminster Abbey has started, with crowds cheering as Charles and Camilla's carriage passes.

H Prince Andrew booed by crowd Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was booed by some members of the crowd as he arrived for the coronation. (Getty Images) Prince Andrew was booed by parts of the crowd as he was driven down The Mall in a state car. The Duke of York will not play an official role in the ceremony after stepping back from his role as a working royal. Prince Andrew booed by crowds as he travels to King’s coronation

H Q: Do they have to practice the coronation? (Aoife, 11, Cirencester)

A. There are lots of moving parts in a big ceremony like this, so the royals and the military taking part have had to practice a lot before the day itself.Midnight rehearsals have taken place throughout the last week for the regiments of the armed forces taking part in the processions and the Royal Family have been at the Abbey practicing the service itself. Show more

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is being crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony built on ancient traditions, at a time when the monarchy faces an uncertain future.

More than 2,000 guests, thousands of troops, tens of thousands of spectators and a smattering of protesters converged in and around the abbey as the king traveled from Buckingham Palace in a gilt-trimmed, horse-drawn carriage.

It was the final mile of a seven-decade journey for Charles from heir to monarch.

The ceremony will be filled with pomp and pageantry: There will be crowns and diamonds, soaring music, purple robes, magnificent hats — and a rousing cheer of “God Save the King” inside the abbey and in the streets outside.

As guests arrived, the church buzzed with excitement and was abloom with fragrant flowers and colorful hats. Streaming into the abbey were celebrities, dignitaries and world leaders, including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, eight current and former British prime ministers as well as Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie.

Thousands of people from across the U.K. and around the world camped overnight along a 1.3-mile (2-kilometer) route. The crowds grew during morning, in intermittent rain, along the route, which the newly crowned king and Queen Camilla will take back to the palace, this time in a 261-year-old gilded carriage accompanied by 4,000 troops, forming Britain’s biggest military parade in 70 years.

To the royal family and government, the occasion — code-named Operation Golden Orb — is a display of heritage, tradition and spectacle unmatched around the world.

Dean of Westminster David Hoyle who will help lead the service, predicted it would be spectacular.

“I’m used to ceremony on a national level. Even I think this is pretty jaw-dropping,” he said.

But to republican protesters who gathered to holler “ Not my king,” it’s celebration of an institution that stands for privilege and inequality.

The anti-monarchy group Republic said six of its members, including its chief executive, were arrested as they arrived at the protest. Police have said they will have have a “low tolerance” for people seeking to disrupt the day, sparking criticism that they are clamping down on free speech.

For 1,000 years and more, British monarchs have been crowned in grandiose ceremonies that confirm their right to rule.

These days, the king no longer has executive or political power, and the service is purely ceremonial since Charles automatically became king upon death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

The king remains the U.K.’s head of state and a symbol of national identity — and Charles will have to work to unite a multicultural nation at at time when reverence for the monarchy has been replaced, for many, with apathy.

Double-digit inflation is also making everyone in the U.K. poorer, raising questions about the cost of all the pomp.

Charles has sought to lead a smaller, less expensive royal machine for the 21st century. So this will be a shorter affair than Elizabeth's three-hour coronation.

In 1953, Westminster Abbey was fitted with temporary stands to boost the seating capacity to more than 8,000, aristocrats wore crimson robes and coronets, and the coronation procession meandered 5 miles (8 kilometers) through central London so an estimated 3 million people could cheer for the glamorous 27-year-old queen.

Organizers this time have shortened the procession route, trimmed the coronation service to less than two hours and sent out 2,300 invitations to world royalty, heads of state, public servants, key workers and local heroes. There were judges in wigs, soldiers with gleaming medals attached to red tunics and members of the House of Lords in their red robes.

Heir to the throne Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their three children were all in attendance. William’s younger brother Prince Harry, who has publicly sparred with the family, arrived alone. His wife Meghan and their children remained at home in California.

Built around the theme “Called to Serve,” the coronation service will begin with one of the youngest members of the congregation — a boy chorister — greeting the king. Charles will respond by saying, "I come not to be served but to serve.”

The moment is meant to underscore the importance of young people — and is a new addition in a service laden with the rituals through which power has been passed down to new monarchs throughout the centuries.

The symbolic peak of the two-hour service will come halfway through when Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the solid gold St. Edward’s Crown on the monarch’s head. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the U.K.

In another change, Charles has scrapped the traditional moment at the end of the service when nobles were asked to kneel and pledge their loyalty to the king.

Instead, Welby will invite everyone in the abbey to swear “true allegiance” to the monarch. He'll invite people watching on television to pay homage, too — though that part of the ceremony has been toned down after some criticized it as a tone-deaf effort to demand public support for Charles. Welby will now suggest people at home take a “moment of quiet reflection” or say “God Save the King.”

The public’s response to Charles, though, during the service and along the parade route, is key, said George Gross, a visiting research fellow at King’s College, London and an expert on coronations.

“None of this matters if the public don’t show up,’’ Gross said. ‘’If they don’t care, then the whole thing doesn’t really work. It is all about this interaction.’’

And today's public is very different from the audience that saw Elizabeth crowned.

Almost 20% of the population now come from ethnic minority groups, compared with less than 1% in the 1950s. More than 300 languages are spoken in British schools, and less than half of the population describe themselves as Christian.

Although organizers say the coronation remains a “sacred Anglican service,” the ceremony will for the first time include the active participation of other faiths, including representatives of the Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh traditions.

Danica Kirka And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press