Dame Judi calls for disclaimer to be added to The Crown

Hannah Furness
·6 min read
King Charles - JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Dame Judi Dench has called for a disclaimer to be added to The Crown for "the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved".

The actress, 87, accused the Netflix series of "crude sensationalism" and warned there was a risk that "a significant number of viewers" would take its events as historical truth.

She added that "wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series" would prove "damaging" to the monarchy and could not go unchallenged.

Dame Judi made the remarks in a letter to The Times, following previous concerns voiced by former prime minister Sir John Major, about the content of The Crown's highly anticipated fifth series, which will launch on November 9.

Sir John described the upcoming scenes, which will depict the King, then the Prince of Wales, plotting to oust the Queen, as "malicious nonsense".

It is expected to show Charles cutting short a holiday with Diana, Princess of Wales, to host a secret meeting with Sir John at Highgrove in 1991.

"Sir John Major is not alone in his concerns that the latest series of The Crown will present an inaccurate and hurtful account of history", Dame Judi wrote.

Dame Judi accused the Netflix series of 'crude sensationalism' - Getty Images
"While many will recognise The Crown for the brilliant but fictionalised account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true.

"Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series - that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicated, for example, or once suggested his mother's parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence - this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent."

The actress added: "Despite this week stating publicly that The Crown has always been a 'fictionalised drama' the programme makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.

"The time has come for Netflix to reconsider - for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers."

The new series of The Crown will not be “unkind” to King Charles, its creator has promised.

The fifth season, which is set in the late 1990s, will cover a “difficult time for the Royal family” with some “painful memories” for the now-King, writer Peter Morgan has said.

But, he added, “that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy.

“The show certainly isn’t. I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position - indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes.”

The series, which is due to broadcast on Netflix on November 9, has already been widely criticised for a selection of fictionalised storylines many viewers see as historical fact.

Upcoming episodes will detail the end of the marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, and the impact on their two young sons.

It will eventually cover the late Princess’s Panorama interview, which has been so discredited that Prince William has asked that it never be broadcast again, and her death in Paris.

The Crown - Netflix
Prince William is understood to be frustrated by Netflix’s determination to dramatise the Panorama interview for a new generation, having condemned commercial organisations profiting from an interview which is now known to have been arranged through deceit.

The Telegraph has previously reported how those close to the King consider the programme “exploitative”, accusing Netflix of having “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations”, even in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Morgan was joined by cast members Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West - who play Diana and Charles - in defending the show.

“Peter and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors,” said Debicki of the way the late Princess’s death will be covered.

“From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I’d entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that’s my experience of the show.”

West described his role in portraying the aftermath of the death as “a heavy, heavy responsibility to get it right and something I think we all take pretty seriously”, weighing on him, particularly as the father of two young sons.

A source close to the show has previously told The Telegraph the next series “will cause a hell of a fuss”, but suggested the more unpleasant plots are the fault of the family itself.

If there were “less unpleasant and destructive” storylines, they said, then The Crown would have followed them.

Among the criticism of this year’s series is a plotline charting the growing friendship between Prince Philip and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, said to be characterised as an “intellectual” rather than physical relationship contrary to reports.

Prince Charles will be shown summoning Sir John Major, played by Jonny Lee Miller, for a secret meeting in which he shamelessly suggests he should replace his mother as monarch.

A spokesman for Sir John has already said the scenes featuring imagined conversations between the prime minister and the late sovereign were “fiction, pure and simple”.

On Wednesday a Cambridge history don accused Mr Morgan of manipulating the “concept of truth” and raised concerns about "rewriting the past".

Prof David Abulafia, a fellow of Gonville and Caius College, criticised comments by Mr Morgan who has previously said that “you sometimes have to forsake accuracy, but you must never forsake truth”.

Prof Abulafia told a Politeia event that Mr Morgan's comments were a “manipulation of concepts, particularly the concept of truth”.

He said: “In the world of identity politics, this has emerged as a serious problem," adding: "You have to be dispassionate when you write about things which are as morally repulsive to us now as the slave trade across the Atlantic [is].

“We have to stand back and describe what we see without trying to politicise the way that we see these things. Because the past is real. These things really happened. And it’s also sacred. It’s not our task to tamper with it.”

