'The Crown': Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher takes centre stage in series four trailer

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in series four of 'The Crown'. (Credt: Netflix)

Gillian Anderson takes centre stage in the new trailer for series four of The Crown, with her take on Margaret Thatcher sparring with Olivia Colman’s Queen.

Colman has reprised the role of Queen Elizabeth II after taking over from Claire Foy for series three and subsequently winning a Golden Globe for her performance.

The first half of the new Netflix preview focuses on the early days of Thatcher’s reign, which began in 1979, while the second half shifts focus to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and his burgeoning romance with Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin).

The arrival of both Thatcher and Diana is a key moment in The Crown and seems set to establish the fourth series as one focused squarely on the women of modern British history.

The Crown was able to complete its series four filming before the coronavirus pandemic forced productions to shut down in March.

Cast members were, at one stage, providing extra dialogue work to the production team via mobile phone recordings.

The fourth series will mark the swansong for many central cast members including Colman, who will be replaced for the two final series by Imelda Staunton.

Fans have been told to expect a coronavirus-induced delay before this refreshed cast first appears, with series five not due to bow until 2022.

Tobias Menzies and Olivia Colman in the fourth series of 'The Crown'. (Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Anderson’s portrayal of Thatcher is already gaining a great deal of attention and the performer will likely have one eye of the awards that greeted Meryl Streep’s portrayal of the controversial prime minister in The Iron Lady.

It would provide yet more silverware for the heaving trophy cabinet of The Crown, which has already won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

The show has been one of Netflix’s most high-ticket assets, with a colossal budget in the region of $13m (£10m) per episode.

The Crown is due to arrive on Netflix on 15 November.

