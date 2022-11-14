The Crown star Selim Daw on finding Mohamed Al-Fayed’s humanity: ‘I love him with all my heart’

Claire Allfree
·5 min read
Khalid Abdalla and Salim Daw in The Crown - Netflix
Salim Daw was at home with his wife in Haifa when he got the call. A few weeks later he was in a freezing, deserted London, with many places shuttered because of Covid, meeting in person the producers and casting directors for The Crown. “I couldn’t believe they were wanting me to play Mohammed Al-Fayed,” he tells me. “It is such big news for me. The role of my life.”

Fast forward to the present day and Daw has emerged as the breakout star of Season five, thanks to his impeccably observed performance as the former Harrods owner and of course, father of Dodi. We see him early on in episode three in Paris, playing hardball with an icily sceptical Madame Monique Ritz as he and Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) broker the deal to buy the Ritz, his expression tight, implacable and as thunderous as an incoming storm.

We see him later at the Ritz, which he of course now owns, at a party to celebrate its opening and where, anxious about the unseen codes of this new dazzling white society, he asks Dodi to remove a black waiter for fear his face doesn’t fit. (The waiter, Sydney Johnson (Jude Akuwudike), is the former valet of King Edward VIII; as soon as Al-Fayed realises Johnson might be useful in instructing him in the ways of the English, he hires him as a valet for himself. The unexpected friendship that follows is a highlight of the series.)

And we see him twice at a horse race in England where the Royal Family is in attendance, desperate for Imelda Staunton’s sniffy haughty Queen to acknowledge him, even to sit next to him. Instead he gets Elizabeth Debicki’s dangerously restless Diana, a fellow loner and resentful outlier. In a series of lovely playful exchanges both recognise in each other an instant solidarity.

Daw, a Palestinian born in Bi’ina, an Arab town in the north of Israel, in 1951, knew, of course, of Al-Fayed, now 93, but has never met him. “He is like a myth in the Middle East: he is so rich, such a big businessman, so successful. So the challenge of playing him was enormous.”

Khalid Abdalla and Salim Daw attending the London premiere of The Crown - WireImage
Key to his understanding of the man was his gut twisting lifelong yearning to become a member of the British establishment, not to mention his uncontainable financial ambition. “Egypt was a British colony [technically it was only occupied by the British, until 1956], he learned English at school there and  he was so brilliant, he wanted to be on top all the time. The biggest man in the world. He dreams of all this, and of being rich, but realised that he can’t do that in Egypt so he has to move outside. For me he is the man who came from nothing and became everything.”

Except of course, Al-Fayed didn’t become everything. Daw is terrific at silently registering the impact of each successive snub the businessman received from the society he craved, even while doing his upmost to buy his way in, becoming the owner of Harrods and spending a fortune restoring Villa Windsor, derelict former home of the Duchess of Windsor.

The British public tend to think of Al-Fayed as a chancer and a control freak with dubious business practices; Daw reveals the tragic side of the obsession that in the end would almost destroy him. “He loved this country so much. He donated so much money. All he wanted was to be a British gentleman. And to feel protected somehow by the Queen and the Royal Family. But he never managed that. He never became a British citizen, for instance. He was neglected.”

Daw is aware that depicting a living person on screen comes with added responsibility. “Of course it is important that I respect that responsibility. But it’s particularly important when, as a Palestinian, I present someone who is Arab, and who is also so mythic. It’s important for everyone in the Arab world that I get him right.”

He is careful, though, not to wade into the cauldron of debate engulfing The Crown over its treatment of living people, and what critics argue is an irresponsible blurring between fact and fiction. “It’s not my role to enter into this debate. My only role is to play this character in a drama based on real events. I can’t be judged for that. Whether [the makers of The Crown] have the right or not, I don’t know. It’s not my business.” He will say though that he and his wife are great fans of The Crown, long before he was asked to be in it. “Each time my wife would insist on just one more episode. I’d say to her: ‘but soon I have to get up to go to work!’ ”

Elizabeth Debicki and Salim Daw in The Crown - Netflix
Daw has a lengthy CV in film and TV although British audiences will likely know him best for the 2015 Netflix hit Fauda, a brutal police thriller set against the Israel Palestinian conflict, and for the wistful oddball romance, Gaza Mon Amour, in which he played a lonely fisherman nurturing a crush on a local widow. His background is in theatre however and he drew heavily on commedia dell'arte to capture Al-Fayed’s larger than life playfulness and clownish sense of humour.

Yet at the heart of Al-Fayed there is also of course, the most dreadful sadness. Daw won’t be drawn on Season six, which will cover the period in which Diana and Dodi die in a car crash but he will say this. “This man, he was so broken. To lose a son like that. No one had ever seen him like that. But he is also so strong. That's what is so special about this character: he wakes up and he continues his life. I love him with all my heart.”

Series five of The Crown is on Netflix now

