The Crown showrunner explains why Meghan and Andrew will not feature in the show

The Crown writer Peter Morgan has said future series of the show will not feature modern royal subjects like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York because there is not “enough distance” from their stories.

The fifth and sixth instalments of the big budget royal series will bring the drama into the 21st century but Morgan said he wants to maintain a “20-year rule” so it does not edge too close to the present and allows spaces for “perspective and metaphor”.

Imelda Staunton has previously been named as the next Queen and Lesley Manville cast as Princess Margaret. They will replace Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter respectively, who will bow out after the forthcoming fourth series.

Jonathan Pryce will play the Duke of Edinburgh in the final two series, taking over from Tobias Menzies, while Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, replacing Emma Corrin, who will make her debut in series four.

Explaining why the series will not explore modern royal life, including Andrew’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal and Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave the UK, Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter: “I just think you get so much more interesting (with time).

“Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end.

“One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago.

“I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.

“Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting.

“I don’t know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear. We won’t know, and you need time to stop something being journalistic.

“And so I don’t want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic. And there are plenty of journalists already writing about them.

“To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor.

