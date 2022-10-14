The Crown Series 5: Teaser Photos Of New Cast Released By Netflix

The fifth series of The Crown arrives on Netflix next month (Photo: Netflix)

With just a few weeks to go until the new season of The Crown arrives on Netflix, the streaming giant has released some new teaser images from the upcoming episodes.

Series five of the award-winning Netflix drama picks up in the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki taking over the royal roles previously held by Olivia Colman, Tobiaz Menzies, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

The new photos from The Crown’s upcoming run show Elizabeth and Dominic in character as Princess Diana and King Charles alongside the two child actors playing Princes William and Harry.

Other snaps also depict new cast members Lesley Manville, Olivia Williams and Jonny Lee Miller in character for the first time as Princess Margaret, Queen Camilla and former prime minister John Major, respectively.

“New season, new decade, new cast,” Netflix teased on their official Twitter account, alongside the first-look images.

The Crown was initially supposed to end with its fifth series, which will see Imelda Staunton making her debut in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II, before showrunner Peter Morgan had a change of heart and decided to extend it for one more season.

Production on the sixth series is currently taking place, with filming being briefly paused last month following the death of the Queen.

Former cast members Claire Foy and Olivia Colman are among those who have since paid their respects to the late monarch, who they both won Emmys for portraying.

The first four series of The Crown are available to stream now, with season five arriving on Sunday 6 November.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

