The Crown season 6 part 2 trailer teases Claire Foy return as show ends

The trailer for The Crown's final episodes has been released, teasing the returns of Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

The second part of season 6 is set to drop in two weeks' time, with the new episodes set to centre on Prince William meeting Kate Middleton, then-Prince Charles's wedding to Camilla, and the death of Princess Margaret.

The clip begins with a focus on William, as well as the Queen grappling with the monarchy's increasing unpopularity following Diana's passing.

The Crown faces "existential questions of itself", as the Queen reflects on "the woman [she] put aside" when she became monarch all those years ago.

We then get a brief flashback to Foy's younger version of Elizabeth alongside Smith's Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby's Margaret – the three originally appearing in the show's first two seasons – while also looking to the future with William and Kate.

"When fate summons, even monarchs must obey," Jonathan Pryce's older Philip later declares.

The first part of the final season dropped last month, focusing on Diana's death in a Paris car crash in 1997. However, the reviews were not altogether positive, with some calling the show an "ailing project".

Ahead of the new season, Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki opened up about how her own memories informed her performance.

“I remember my mother’s reaction very, very strongly,” she recalled to Deadline. “I remember sitting on the floor of our living room and my mother was watching the funeral procession and she was weeping.

“I didn’t understand what was going on, and she explained to me who this person was. It’s actually quite a strong core memory in a way, so I learned and did a lot of research when I was approaching this role.

“But I suppose knowing that this woman influenced my mother, a woman in Australia in the suburbs, so deeply is something that was already embedded into my understanding of the story.”

The Crown seasons 1-6 are streaming on Netflix, with season 6 part 2 premiering on December 14. Seasons 1-4 are also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

