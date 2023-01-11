Prince Harry Admits That He Watches 'The Crown' And Fact-Checks It Too

Sakaynah Hunter
·9 min read
the crown season 6
'The Crown' Season 6: What You Need To Know Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Listen up The Crown fans: you might still be enjoying season five right now, but you still have another season to look forward to.

The upcoming instalment, season six, will be set in the Noughties and start around 1998 and end in 2005, following the late Princess Diana's death.

Despite the penultimate season (five) having recently aired on Netflix, it sounds like there's even more to anticipate with the sixth and final chapter.

What's more, the sixth series is believed to explore Prince William and Kate Middleton's blossoming romance, which occurred while attending the University of St Andrews in Scotland. However, it's been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance will not be written into the script.

Other key events covered may include Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee celebration.

Here's everything you need to know about The Crown season six:

What's the plot in season six of The Crown?

Season six will explore the end of the 1990s and early 2000s.

It was initially believed that the final instalment wouldn't feature Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story, and instead focus on public affairs involving prime ministers John Major (1990-97) and Tony Blair (1997-2007).

However, we've learned the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's early relationship in the series will be featured.

Prince Harry's former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, spent much time on the London club scene in the early Noughties, too, yet it's not known whether an actor will be cast to play her.

the crown season 6
Getty Images

Other key events in the time period may include Prince Edward's marriage to Sophie Wessex in 1999 and the deaths of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret and the Queen's mother in 2002.

Royals aside, the 9/11 terrorist attacks also took place during this period.

It's also believed that The Crown season six will depict the tragedy following Princess Diana's death.

A source told Deadline that there was a feeling of 'anxiety behind the scenes' ahead of filming such a tragic moment. 'We've been dreading getting to this point,' the source told the publication. 'The countdown is two weeks and while we're calmly carrying on, it's fair to acknowledge that there's a certain anxiety, a palpable sense of being slightly on the edge. I mean, there's bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.'

It's important to note that it's likely the writers will focus on the events leading up to the late royal's death and the aftermath, rather than showing any depiction of the car crash.

Has filming started for season six of The Crown?

Filming is underway for The Crown season six, so we are waiting to see photos from the set of the show over the coming months.

When will The Crown season six be release?

Netflix hasn't confirmed when season six will arrive on our screens, but if we are to go by previous release dates, we expect the series to be released around November 2023.

Of course, that might change given filming for season season six was put on hold following the Queen's death in September 2022.

Morgan explained his decision to pause filming during a chat with Deadline, noting: 'The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.'

When The Crown first began filming in 2016, director Stephen Daldry suggested that there were plans in place if and when the Queen passed, stating (via Deadline): 'None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do.'

With that in mind, it's possible season six of The Crown could air in December 2023, or early 2024.

Who will star in season six of The Crown?

Rufus Kampa will star as a 15-year-old Prince William and Ed McVey will play the Duke during his late teens and early adult years. Meanwhile Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Middleton.

In September 2022 Deadline reported that after a thorough casting process, The Crown had cast Prince William and Middleton for season six.

Kampa will depict Prince William as he battles with grief following the death of his mother Princess Diana, and Ed McVey will play out the period when he courted Middleton at The University of St Andrews, where they both attended, in 2001.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meg Bellamy (@megkbellamy)

It will be all three actors' on-screen debut.

Bellamy won the role of Middleton after submitting a self tape following an online casting call made in April 2022. It announced the series was looking for a 'budding young actor' to play Middleton before she became the Duchess of Cambridge and highlighted The Crown was seeking someone with a 'strong physical resemblance' to Middleton.

But, as was the case for Prince William, no acting experience was needed.

According to The Guardian, Berkshire-based Bellamy received an A* in her Drama A-level at St Crispin's School in Wokingham.

A source previously told The Sun, the show was hoping to find an actor who can play Middleton so they can portray her and Prince William's burgeoning romance at university.

They said: 'Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching.

'But since she's not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate's presence is a bonus. They'll only cast her if they can find the right candidate.'

This followed the news that the casting call for Prince William and Prince Harry was 'significant', hinting that there could be storylines around the young princes' lives in the Nineties and early Noughties era.

The role of Prince Harry, however, is yet to be announced. The series put out a call for a young actor to play him aged 16-20 years old, so we'll watch this space.

Show creator Peter Morgan previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance will not be featured in the final season.

He said: 'I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end.

'One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule.

the crown season 6
Getty Images

'That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.'

Imelda Staunton, the third actor to play Queen Elizabeth II, will reprise her role in the final season. The BAFTA-winning an Oscar-nominated English-Irish actor played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Other returning actors include Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana), Dominic West (Prince Charles), Olivia Williams (Camilla Parker Bowles) and Bertie Carvel (Tony Blair).

Season five sees Dominic West's son, Senan West, 14, play Prince William.

the crown season 6
Getty Images

The last few seasons of The Crown have featured the likes of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who played the Queen, Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

The last season saw breakout star Emma Corrin play Princess Diana, with Elizabeth Debicki taking her place in season five.

What have people said about season six of The Crown?

The series' creator Peter Morgan at one point decided against a sixth season of the popular biographical drama, so we were pleased to learn that he had a change of heart.

'As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,' he said in a statement, per Variety.

the crown season 6
Getty Images

He previously said in January 2020: 'At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season 5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.'

What have the royal family said about season six of The Crown?

Predictably, the royal family have kept pretty schtum about The Crown overall – and are yet to make any public comments about the upcoming sixth season. Prince Harry, however, recently admitted to watching the hit Netflix show while on a press tour for his just-released memoir Spare.

The Prince appeared in an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 10, in which Colbert asked whether The Crown was a show that Harry has 'binged' lately and added that he 'had to have watched some' at the very least.

Prince Harry replied: 'Yes, I have watched some of The Crown' and went on to confirm that he has watched both 'the older stuff and the more recent stuff.'

When asked whether he 'fact-checks' The Crown while watching it, Prince Harry admitted that he does: 'Yes, I do actually,' he laughed. 'Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right.'

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • NHL best and worst: Gretzky, McDavid and Marchand all go viral for different reasons

    This past week in the NHL was full of impressive goals, wicked saves, and hilarious viral moments.

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Outfielder Corey Dickerson, Nationals agree to deal for 2023

    WASHINGTON — Corey Dickerson hopes to show he can still hit for power and make an impact in the majors in his 30s. Signing with the Washington Nationals should give the well-traveled outfielder the chance to show that. Dickerson finalized a $2.25 million, one-year deal with the Nationals on Tuesday. After combining for just 19 home runs over the past three seasons, he joins a young team in Washington that's coming off three consecutive last-place finishes in the NL East and seems to match his me

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand