The Crown, season 6 episode 3, Dis-Moi Oui, review: a grim intrusion into Diana's final hours

Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla in episode three of The Crown - Netflix

Warning: this review contains spoilers

According to The Crown, two forces pushed Diana towards her death. One was the Royal family, by casting her into the wilderness following the divorce from Charles. With no official role – the Queen put an end to that dream – and unable to join her boys at Balmoral for the summer, Diana accepted Mohamed al-Fayed’s offer of a summer holiday because she was lonely and at a loose end.

The other was Mohamed himself, who viewed friendship with Diana as a means of gaining a foothold in the Establishment. He is portrayed here as the puppetmaster who throws Diana together with Dodi and directs his son to propose marriage. The engagement ring is only available in Paris, and so Mohamed insists that the couple divert there on their way back to London.

This is the episode that takes us up to Diana’s death. But first: the proposal, a figment of writer Peter Morgan’s imagination He has based his narrative on the bare facts from the inquest into the couple’s death. Dodi did purchase a ring bearing the message “Dis-Moi Oui” (Tell Me Yes), picking it up from a shop opposite the Ritz. Mohamed insisted afterwards that they were engaged. The facts end there.

In Morgan’s telling, Dodi gets down on one knee in their Ritz hotel suite and Diana turns him down flat, explaining that he was just a summer fling. They have a heart-to-heart. Dodi speaks to his father on the phone and says, ambiguously: “An agreement was indeed reached between two people tonight.” Then he cuts off the call, failing to tell Mohamed that the agreement was for Dodi to stop taking his father’s orders.

Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla - Netflix

It is a fictional scenario that does several things. Mohamed is absolved; for years he was accused of point-blank lying about the engagement, but the script here suggests he had every reason to think it was true. Dodi and Diana’s story comes to a natural, if bittersweet, end. And Morgan has a way to fill time before his script takes us to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

Back at Balmoral, the royals think that the way to cheer up William – miserable that his mother’s romance is all over the news – is to take him out to kill a stag. He is “blooded” by the gamekeeper, and sits for a moment with the animal’s dead body. It’s a hackneyed moment that Morgan has deployed before in this series (in season four’s The Balmoral Test), and it adds absolutely nothing.

Listening to a final phone call between Diana and her boys feels too intrusive; the moment when they sign off by saying “I love you” is almost unbearable. “It’s just a bit mad here. I don’t really understand how I ended up here,” she tells William, and we get a real sense of her being trapped in the chaotic scenes that follow: Diana and Dodi being driven from one Paris location to another, pursued by a swarm of paparazzi, bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones failing to hide his frustration at the changing plans and Dodi’s bad decision-making.

French chauffeur Henri Paul gets up from the bar, leaving behind one empty glass and one half-full. He tells the paparazzi: “You’ll never catch us.” And that turns out to be horribly true, because in the final shot he is driving at such fatal speed that the scooters can’t keep up.

