The Crown, season 5, review: royal dirty laundry, re-aired for our viewing pleasure

Anita Singh
·7 min read
Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown - Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Bad taste and bad timing combine in the new series of The Crown (Netflix). This was once a superior costume drama, moments of 20th-century history packaged into an upmarket soap opera. But as the storylines catch up with the present, the show is edging towards trashy telenovela.

“If we were an ordinary family and social services came to visit, they’d have thrown us into care and you into jail!” That’s the Prince of Wales addressing the Queen, as played by Dominic West and Imelda Staunton. Perhaps this is why Netflix is adamant it doesn’t need a disclaimer at the start of every episode: dialogue so absurd that only a complete idiot would think it were true. Alas, the world is full of idiots.

Of course, when this fifth series was filmed, its creators didn’t know that the Queen would die weeks before the launch date. But did no one at Netflix review the first few minutes of the show and consider a re-edit? The Queen, whose health remained an entirely private matter throughout her life, is being examined by a doctor. Her medical records are up on screen. “If we can just pop your stockings off, Your Majesty,” says the physician. Granted, we never see her in a state of undress, yet it feels oddly indecent.

Then there is the strained marriage between Charles and Diana. This was tackled in series four but that era felt a world away, with a teenage Lady Di roller-skating around the Palace listening to her Walkman. Now, Charles and Diana’s vicious arguments are witnessed by their sons and when we look at the actors playing William and Harry – as they try, heartbreakingly, to support their mother – we cannot help but see the real princes. William, newly arrived at Eton, is shown feeling anxious and wretched as Diana uses him as an emotional crutch.

It has never been more clear that the writer, Peter Morgan, cares nothing for the feelings of the real people he is portraying. In a breathtakingly callous move, he uses the death from cancer of five-year-old Leonora Knatchbull, and the grief of her parents, as a plot device to set up a nudge-nudge, wink-wink storyline about her mother’s friendship with the Duke of Edinburgh.

When it comes to this period of history, though, there is one major argument in The Crown’s favour. The behaviour of the royals really did play out in public as a lurid soap opera. Remember Fergie and the toe-sucking? The Prince and Princess of Wales chose to spill details of their infidelity and misery in television interviews and sanctioned biographies. If the Princess were alive today, might she not have loved The Crown, just as the drama shows her taking mischievous delight in voting “no” during a TV phone-in which asked: “Do you want a monarchy?”

Jonathan Pryce and Natasha McElhone in The Crown - Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Morgan is simply serving it all up again, meaning that a global audience too young to remember these events will now become acquainted with the details of Tampongate. Let’s not forget, too, that for sensational, are-you-kidding-me content, there is nothing here to rival the last couple of years of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and all this will be blown out of the water when the Duke publishes his memoir.

And let’s not kid ourselves. Trashy telenovelas are popular. The show can still be a pleasure, just a guilty one. The casting of 1990s heart-throb Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, for example, is hilarious. Perhaps Edwina Currie had a hand in the decision.

There is a rather lovely episode introducing Diana’s romance with the heart surgeon Hasnat Khan (Humayun Saeed). He invites her for lunch, which turns out to be the offer of some ready salted crisps from the hospital vending machine. They go on secret dates, Diana in disguise for a trip to the cinema. It is fun and, unlike many of the scenes featuring the Queen, has the ring of truth. Elsewhere, the drama slyly distorts the facts, as when it weaves fake lines into the Queen’s “annus horribilis” speech. Both Major and Tony Blair (the latter appears in the final episode, played with superficial charm by Bertie Carvel) have denounced the storylines involving them as “nonsense” and “rubbish”.

A good episode charts the rise of Mohamed Al-Fayed from his humble beginnings in Alexandria to his entry into royal circles, with Salim Daw putting in a great performance as the Egyptian tycoon. We also go back in time to the execution of the Romanovs, re-enacted in horrifying detail. But for the most part, away from the grislier moments, this series suffers from being really quite boring.

Imelda Staunton plays the Queen as an old biddy from the bus queue. This fits the narrative, because these are the Queen’s frumpy years. She is out-of-touch, intellectually stunted and can’t hold a candle to the gorgeous, clever Penny Knatchbull (Natascha McElhone), a rival for the Duke of Edinburgh’s affections. Netflix insists that they are not hinting at anything but innocent friendship between Penny and Philip, to which the only sensible response is: pull the other one, it’s got bells on.

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major in The Crown - Netflix
Dominic West is very pleased with himself because he has mastered that thing the (former) Prince of Wales does with his mouth, and the way he fiddles with his cuffs and signet ring. West brings a slight air of sleaze to everything he does, this included. Elizabeth Debicki goes the full Dead Ringers with Diana’s accent and mannerisms, but lacks her luminosity.

Claudia Harrison has decided not to bother impersonating Princess Anne in any way, and instead looks confusingly like Princess Margaret, while Lesley Manville, as the actual Princess Margaret, makes little impression. Jonathan Pryce is the best thing here, bringing gravitas and complexity to his role as Philip. The birdlike actress playing the Queen Mother, Marcia Warren, makes occasional, comic interjections like Nana in The Royle Family.

The main themes of this series are the difficult relationships between Charles and the Queen – he is impatient to succeed her, even trying to elicit Major’s support for her abdication – and between Charles and Diana. The latter is wearily familiar: the Andrew Morton book, the Panorama interview, Camilla (a barely recognisable Olivia Williams).

Morgan has ignored Prince William’s plea not to repeat the Panorama interview. Its most famous lines are recreated, albeit with Bashir’s dodgy methods revealed. At least he finds a fresh way into it, by setting the journalistic coup against an ideological battle between Marmaduke Hussey, the staunchly royalist BBC chairman, and John Birt, its forward-thinking director-general.

Metaphors are everywhere, subtle as a brick. The Queen loves the Royal Yacht Britannia, which is creaking and no longer fit for purpose. Queen Mary refuses to let the Romanovs take sanctuary in Britain because she considers the pretty Tsarina to be a love rival, explains Philip’s beautiful companion, Penny Knatchbull. It’s laughably heavy-handed.

The King’s aides are said to be worried about the effect that The Crown might have on his popularity, but there is no need. The episode in which his intimate phone conversation with Camilla (“a little gynaecological for my taste,” says Anne) is replayed line by excruciating line is undoubtedly embarrassing, but also rather sweet. They are a couple in love. And the show switches its sympathies to Charles at the series midpoint, while portraying the selfish, manipulative side of Diana.

And it is hard to escape the feeling that the person whom Morgan truly dislikes is the Queen, which we began to see during the Olivia Colman years. Every problem can be traced back to her: the miserable marriage of Charles and Diana, the unhappy state of Charles as a monarch-forever-in-waiting, the barren life of Princess Margaret. Even, the programme suggests, the death of Diana.

According to The Crown, it was the Queen’s unwillingness to sit next to Mohamed Al-Fayed at a horse show which led to the seat being taken by the Princess of Wales. They became fast friends; the rest is history. The Crown began as a love letter to the Queen. These days, Morgan is wielding his poison pen.

The fifth season of The Crown begins on Netflix on November 9

