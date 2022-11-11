The Crown, season 5 episode 8, Gunpowder, review: treason, plot and the BBC at war

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown - Netflix

Asked last year which show from a rival channel he wished the BBC had broadcast, the corporation’s head of drama named The Crown. Watching series five, I imagine he’s heaving a sigh of relief that this mess has nothing to do with him. Netflix, though, has made sure the BBC gets dragged through the mud on this one.

Episode eight continues the storyline of Diana and her bombshell Panorama interview. Prince William requested that the interview never be shown again, but Netflix couldn’t give two hoots about that. Here we get not just the build-up, but recreations of Diana’s most headline-grabbing lines.

Plenty of Britons are bored to tears by the whole business. How much have we heard about Martin Bashir’s skulduggery in the past couple of years? But The Crown has an international audience who will be unacquainted with the backstory, so it is retold here.

Writer Peter Morgan has at least found a fresh way into the story. He frames it as an ideological battle between Sir Marmaduke Hussey, the BBC’s redoubtable chairman and staunch royalist – husband to the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey – and John Birt, here a man of republican tendencies. The interview is arranged behind Hussey’s back, because he would never countenance such a thing. Birt sees it as an opportunity to get one over on Hussey, whom he clearly hates.

Birt does have a wobble, identifying Diana as “a very hurt, very unstable woman who clearly wants to inflict serious damage on the monarchy”. But the persuasive Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) talks him into it.

“Look me in the eyes and tell me I’m not going to regret this,” says Birt. “You won’t,” Bashir assures him. Oh, really?

Will any of this BBC stuff interest an audience beyond our shores? There is a clunky attempt to link the BBC’s worries about Sky TV in the 1990s with its current position regarding Netflix. Hussey snorts at “our illustrious director-general in his Armani suits and his slip-on shoes, speaking a language that doesn’t come from England but from some management training course in America… so obsessed with the threat posed by these new satellite channels that he fails to see the glaringly obvious: that it is our very difference from these channels upon which the survival of the BBC depends.” This is a comparison with Netflix, in case you hadn’t noticed. Although the then-and-now comparison isn’t 100 per cent, because the current BBC director-general wears trainers with his suits, not slip-ons.

The drama takes the fact that the Panorama interview was recorded on Bonfire Night and piles on the symbolism to a cringeworthy degree. Prince William gets a lesson at Eton about Guy Fawkes (despite the fact he’s 13, and most children learn this aged six) and treason. The camera cuts away to fireworks, because that’s what the interview is going to cause, do you see? Honestly, this show is treating us like dimwits.

As Diana, Elizabeth Debicki has the voice and the mannerisms just right – peering up through those kohl-rimmed eyes. For those too young to remember, the Panorama broadcast was a huge event. I remember being in a pub that night, where every drinker watched it in astonished silence. In The Crown, we see the various players tuning in, from an agonised William and a furious Charles to a sorrowful Hasnat Khan.

The Queen doesn’t watch but sees the newspaper headlines the next day. It’s one of the few TV channels she could have found – old biddy that she is (as per The Crown), she doesn’t know how to work the TV remote. There is sheer relief on her face when William helps her find Songs of Praise. When Hussey tells her that the modern world is one he no longer recognises, the Queen clearly feels the same.

