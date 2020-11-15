The Crown season 4 viewers ‘conflicted’ over Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

The Crown viewers are feeling very conflicted over Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher.

Netflix has just released the fourth season of its hit drama and users are tearing through the episodes, which introduce the prime minister as well as Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) as characters.

Anderson makers her debut in the first episode, and is the focus of the second outing, titled “The Balmoral Test”, which sees her visit the royal family at their Scottish residence in 1981.

Many viewers were quick to praise Anderson for her performance, by also express their mixed feelings considering their views on Thatcher.

“Having a hard time separating my hatred of Margret Thatcher, to my hard crush of Gillian Anderson,” one person wrote, adding: “so confused.”

Another person wrote:" I have such a girl crush on Gillian Anderson but she’s playing Thatcher and I really don’t want to fancy Thatcher! Looking forward to a very conflicted Sunday afternoon.".

Echoing this sentiment was another viewer, who stated: “Gillian Anderson as Thatcher has made me the most sexually confused I have ever been in my life.”

One person concluded: “If anyone needs me today I’ll be having several conflicting emotions about Gillian Anderson in The Crown.”

Watching season 4 of #TheCrown. Having a hard time separating my hatred of Margret Thatcher, to my hard crush of Gillian Anderson.

So confused pic.twitter.com/azveaSFMzb

— Craig (@Sutto2606) November 15, 2020

if anyone needs me today I’ll be having several conflicting emotions about Gillian Anderson in the Crown x — Ryan (@ryantayloro) November 15, 2020

sTOP MAKING ME LOVE THATCHER I JUST WANT TO LOVE GILLIAN ANDERSON THIS ISN'T FAIR — Larwood 🌹| BLM (@Hrryh_) November 15, 2020

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is the kind of confusion we all need in our lives right now #TheCrown — Sam Fleming (@Wolvensam) November 15, 2020

I have such a girl crush on Gillian Anderson but she’s playing Thatcher and I really don’t want to fancy Thatcher! Looking forward to a very conflicted Sunday afternoon. I may need some wine. #GillianAnderson #TheCrown — A Meskell🇮🇪☘️🌈🇪🇺#FBPE #BLM (@AMeskell) November 15, 2020

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix now. Find a roundup of the accuracy of this season’s key plot point’s here.

