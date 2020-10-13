‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer Puts Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the Spotlight

Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) take center stage in “The Crown” Season 4 trailer, which also offers first footage of Gillian Anderson in the role of Margaret Thatcher.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made — a prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after,'” the trailer’s narration says. “As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another — sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks — they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.”

The new season, which launches Nov. 15, will follow on the heels of Season 3’s plot, which ended around the late ’70s on Queen Elizabeth’s (Olivia Colman) 25th year as the United Kingdom’s sovereign leader. A primary focus will be how the Queen and her family are preoccupied with the line of succession and therefore securing an “appropriate” bride for Prince Charles. Thus, the season will chronicle Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer, but while it is depicted as a fairy tale to unite the British people, it is anything but a fairy tale for the young woman herself.

Colman is playing Queen Elizabeth for the second consecutive year, as is Tobias Menzies portraying Prince Philip. Claire Foy will return to the role of Queen Elizabeth in a flashback scene. A toddler version of Prince William will also appear in the season alongside a Princess Diana who will be pregnant with Prince Harry.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Netflix teased the show’s return on Twitter, posting first look photos for some of the season’s upcoming moments. Photos of Anderson, Corrin and more were shared alongside the caption, “Change is coming.”

Change is coming. 15th November.





Elizabeth Debicki is set to take over the role of Princess Diana for the final two seasons, while Imelda Staunton will portray the role of the queen. The storyline through Season 6 will bring the characters into the 2000s, completing the saga that started in the 1940s.

“The Crown” is produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam-Shaw, Robert Fox, Tanya Seghatchian, Nina Wolarsky and Allie Goss. Andrew Eaton serves as a producer.

Watch “The Crown” Season 4 trailer above.

