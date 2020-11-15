The Crown season 4 review: Netflix's historical drama is an absolute treat for royal watchers and the uninitiated

A delicious, dreaded foreboding.

That's the feeling that hangs over the much-awaited fourth edition of The Crown, which, like previous seasons, pulls back the curtains of Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street during a particular period in time (roughly 1979 to 1990).

What stands out immediately is that though the now weary Queen (played by the fantastic Olivia Colman) has been the sun among the planets in previous seasons, this time, there are two more stars that shine just as bright, if not, dare we say it, even brighter.

Those being the newly-elected Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson doing a laboured impression of the Iron Lady) as well as the stars-in-her-eyes Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) who is much more of a girl than a woman.

What makes this season riveting is the contrast between The Queen and Thatcher, the hard-as-nails women knowing exactly what they want from this world and Lady Diana, the young girl struggling to fit in to the most famous family in the world, on the other.

View photos Dennis Thatcher (Stephen Boxer) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) More

Dennis Thatcher (Stephen Boxer) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson)

The season makes for some delightful episodic arcs such as the most watched wedding of the previous century; Charles and Diana's Royal visit to Australia; the security breach at Buckingham Palace; the tragic, downward spiral of Princess Margaret; (a criminally underused Helena Bonham Carter) the much talked about rift between The Queen and the PM; each of which have been craftily conceptualised and lovingly essayed.

View photos Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) More

Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor)

The money is still very much on the screen: the lavish costumes, the opulent sets, the exquisite cinematography, but what stands even further is the smashing performances by the main cast and supporting actors.

No surprise that Olivia Coleman remains pitch perfect as The Queen: who for the most part remains a distant, dignified character among all the tumult around her.

Truly excellent and heart-wrenching performances come from Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Corrin as Lady Diana: Connor nails the role of the troubled prince stuck in a doomed marriage: The forever-drooped shoulders, the permanent scowl and the sheer devotion to the love of his life who just happens to be a woman who is very much not his wife.

And then there is Corrin, who has the unenviable task of portraying arguably the most beloved woman of the previous century.

View photos Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) More

Princess Diana (Emma Corrin)

While Corrin brings to life Diana's joie de vivre, that magical glint in her eyes, the genuine warmth she felt for the common people that made her the most admired royal in no time, she also deftly showcases the other less-seemly side of Diana: the preening, performative People's Princess that looks to steal the spotlight from her hapless and unhappy husband.

Corrin's performance puts one in mind of an animal trapped in a corner: eyes darting this way: of a strained, nervous, unformed quality (to quote former US president Barack Obama).

It is Diana's very human struggles to navigate the royal labyrinth, which eat away at her very being, that keep the viewer hooked and wanting more.

While The Crown certainly isn't above stunt-casting (Michael C Hall as John F Kennedy remains Exhibit A and Dominic West is to play Prince Charles in seasons 5 and 6 Exhibit B) Anderson as Thatcher proves to be an inspired casting decision and not at all the distraction that most people, including this critic, so feared before the start of the season.