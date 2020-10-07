James Packers says he didn't give special clause 'a thought' when selling stake in Crown

Billionaire James Packer has admitted he didn’t “give a thought” to special clauses in the Sydney casino licence which banned the Macau casino mogul, Stanley Ho, from having an interest when he inked a deal in May 2019 with Ho’s son, Lawrence, selling him 19.9% of Crown Resorts.

The “Stanley Ho clauses” were included by the NSW government because of concerns voiced by other casino regulators in the US about Stanley Ho’s connections with organised crime.

“I had forgotten. I regarded Melco as Lawrence’s company,” Packer told the NSW inquiry which is examining whether Crown and its associates, including Packer, remain suitable to hold the high roller licence at Barangaroo.

The deal was potentially a breach of the Barangaroo licence because Stanley Ho had an interest in Melco International via a family trust called Great Respect. The trust was specifically banned from being an associate of the licence as well as Stanley Ho, who has recently died.

Crown did not tell the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority about the sale because Packer and executives from Consolidated Press Holdings, his private company, did not inform them until it was done.

Packer on Wednesday admitted he was aware back in 2006 that Great Respect had acquired a 20% interest in Melco International, via convertible notes which were issued after Stanley helped Packer and Lawrence secure a prime site for their City of Dreams casino in Macau.

Asked how he could have overlooked this restriction when negotiating with Lawrence Ho, he said: “I just didn’t give the matter any thought. I had forgotten it.” He said he thought the lawyers would check all legalities.

Packer also faced a grilling over whether he had acted in Crown’s interests or his own particularly after he left the board due to illness in 2015 and again in 2018 after briefly rejoining. As its largest shareholder with about 46% of the stock at the time, Packer still received confidential information under a major shareholder protocol.

The billionaire told the inquiry he considered he was “fully aligned” with the other shareholders in Crown. But the special access Packer received once he left the board has raised serious issues about the governance of Crown.

The inquiry heard that Packer was routinely given access to Crown confidential briefings on table turnover, revenue updates and how Crown was performing compared to its rival, Star.

The inquiry heard about numerous emails Packer sent to executives of Crown on matters such as budget forecasts and cost-cutting. Packer insisted he was not giving instructions but requesting information.

“You made the requests and they carried them out?” the counsel assisting, Adam Bell SC, asked. “In the examples given I agree,” Packer said.

“Are there any examples there where executives declined to do it?” he was asked. “No,” Packer replied.

The issue of Packer’s status is particularly relevant because the Crown board was not aware of the sale of 19.9% to Melco until it occurred, although at least one board member who was also a director of CPH, Michael Johnston, was aware as was Guy Jalland, a director of Crown and an employee of CPH.

Packer denied he had asked Crown’s then-chief financial officer, Ken Barton, to alter forecasts just a week before the sale to Melco was clinched. He said the email he sent was just “a continuation of normal budget process”.

“His job was not to work for you, his job was to work for Crown, wasn’t it?” the presiding commissioner, Patricia Bergin SC, asked on Wednesday. Packer agreed.

The deal with Melco was announced in late May 2019 and the first 10% was transferred to Lawrence Ho. But the second part of the deal did not proceed due to Covid-19 which has shut down casinos worldwide.

Lawrence Ho’s withdrawal was announced on 6 February.

The inquiry heard that Packer had had a phone call with Lawrence around this time and that Ho said he did not want to proceed. Packer agreed, despite there being no legal triggers for the deal to be terminated.

“I would never hold Lawrence to something that he didn’t want to do,” Packer explained.

Earlier, Packer had been asked whether he considered he was under an obligation not to do harm to Crown Resorts. “I would have assumed that obligation,” Packer replied.

The hearing on Wednesday also focused on the period in late 2015 and 2016 when Packer said he was struggling with bipolar disorder and Crown’s casino business was facing mounting scrutiny from the Chinese authorities.

Story continues