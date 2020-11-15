The Crown : How Queen Elizabeth's Cousins Secretly Lived in a Psychiatric Hospital

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Crown may be about to bring a tear to your eye.

While the Netflix drama's fourth season, streaming on November 15, focuses heavily on the emergence of Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) and her tragic relationship with Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), it also details the heart-wrenching story of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon.

Born with severe learning difficulties in 1919 and 1926, respectively, the little-known royal relatives were committed to a psychiatric hospital at the height of World War II and remained in the care of medical professionals for the remainder of their lives.

James Cutler/Shutterstock Katherine Bowes-Lyon in her later years

In a tragic twist, the sisters – who were the daughters of the late Queen Mother’s elder brother John Herbert Bowes-Lyon – were also mistakenly listed as dead in the 1963 edition of esteemed royal genealogy guide, Burke’s Peerage.

According to a Daily Express report in 1996, it was not until the hospital trustees wrote to the Queen Mother in 1982 that the royal family became aware of their existence – a tear-jerking discovery that’s shown to have major repercussions in episode seven of the hit Netflix show.

“Locked up and neglected. They’re your nieces — daughters of your favorite brother,” Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter) shouts at the Queen Mother (Marion Bailey) in a tense scene after discovering her cousin’s plight.

Des Willie / Netflix Marion Bailey in The Crown

“It’s wicked and it’s cold-hearted and it’s cruel and it’s entirely in keeping with the ruthlessness, which I myself have experienced in this family,” she adds.

“Darwin had nothing on you lot — shame on all of you.”

In response, the Queen Mother tells Margaret, “Don’t be so naive. We had no choice.”

Nerissa and Katherine were first admitted to the Royal Earlswood Hospital in Surrey, England in 1941, along with three cousins who were also related to the Queen by marriage – Idonea, Ethelreda and Rosemary Fane.

The Royal Earlswood Hospital in Surrey, England

The large Victorian facility was opened by Prince Albert in April 1855 to provide a combination of education and care “to prepare (patients), as far as possible, for the duties and enjoyments of life.”

While local rumors swirled about the existence of the sisters, it was not until a 1987 story in The Sun that the wider public learned about Nerissa and Katherine's fate.

In 2011 a Channel 4 documentary, The Queen’s Hidden Cousins, opened the lid further, reporting Nerissa’s medical records as saying, "She makes unintelligible noises all the time... Very affectionate… can say a few babyish words."

