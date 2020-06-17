Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden celebrates a decade of marriage with glamorous photo shoot in H&M dress

Crown Princess Victoria has appeared in a glamorous shoot to mark her 10 year wedding anniversary, pictures here in February 2020. (Getty Images)

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has celebrated her 10 year wedding anniversary with a series of glamorous photos in gorgeous gowns, and one of them appears to be from H&M.

The heir to Sweden’s throne has been married to husband Daniel Westling for a decade and to mark the marital milestone, the couple posed at Gustav III's pavilion.

The stunning images were captured by photographer Elisabeth Toll and show the royal posing in a number of fairytale inspired gowns and one of them is a dead ringer for a dress from High Street favourite H&M.

In one of the shots, the royal couple appear together in the sprawling grounds with the Swedish princess opting for a dark blue tulle dress that, as Hello! reports, looks remarkably similar to the 'Tulle ball dress' from H&M’s Conscious Collection.

A quick comparison of the two frocks suggests they are very alike, but the sleeve’s on the royal’s dress appear to have been custom-made or altered slightly so that her shoulders are fully covered.

If you fancy playing princess dress up, the frothy gown is still available to buy on the H&M website, meaning you can get the regal look for £229.99!

Another H&M number? (Getty Images)





Crown Princess Victoria has previoiusly worn H&M, pictures in 2017. (Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be the first time the Swedish Princess has opted to wear the popular fashion brand.

Back in 2017 she opted for a dark floral gown from the Erdem x H&M collection to attend the Swedish Business Prize and in November last year Hello! reports the Crown Princess attended the opening of musical & Juliet, the 'Ankle Length Ball Dress' from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration.

The royal couple wed in 2010. (Getty Images)

The couple shared their celebratory photos to their official Instagram account earlier this week with the caption, which translates to: “On Friday, the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary. Ahead of the wedding day, photographer Elisabeth Toll has taken new official portrait pictures of the Crown Princess couple. The photographs are taken in Gustav III's pavilion at Haga.”

The couple married on June 19, 2010, at Stockholm Cathedral on 19 June 2010.