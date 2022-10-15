What crown might Queen Camilla wear for the Coronation?

Camilla - Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

What to wear? What to wear? A question that can flummox us all at some point in our lives but most of us grapple with that decision while staring despondently at our wardrobe, not at an array of priceless treasures.

Nonetheless, Camilla does need to choose a crown and it’s a complex issue; her coronation headwear somehow needs to express her principles and personality while deftly negotiating any difficulties surrounding origin or expense.

The Queen Mother’s crown has been struck off the list – far too imperialist – so what alternative regalia could be dusted off for next year’s coronation?

The George IV State Diadem – 1821

The George IV State Diadem - Royal Collection Trust

Never let it be said that the Prince Regent didn’t have an eye for life’s finer things. Enter the Diamond Diadem, made for his coronation in 1821, set with 1,333 diamonds in silver and gold, a four-carat yellow diamond at the front and crafted to incorporate the national emblems of thistle, shamrock and rose. The gems were hired from jewellers Rundells but the new king was evidently fond of his latest bauble and somehow, potentially through an exchange of jewels already in his collection, found a way for the £8,216 crown (around £850,000 today) to stay in his possession.

Queen Elizabeth II wore it on the way to her coronation in 1953 and therein for every State Opening of Parliament so it has benefitted from regular airing and the association to a much-loved female monarch. If Camilla wants to display her steadfastness and sustainability credentials, this pre-worn piece could do the job.

The Queen Adelaide Crown – 1831

The Queen Adelaide Crown - Alpha

William IV was not one for unnecessary expense so his coronation, and that of his Queen Consort, Adelaide, was a pared-down affair. Yet, his Queen made one demand: a new crown of her own. Royals traditionally loaned gems from jewellers to fit out their occasional headwear but Queen Adelaide was against this practice (clearly in the fashion of George before her) and insisted on using diamonds from her own collection. Following her coronation, the crown was stripped of its riches and stored as a shell.

It was on display at the Tower of London earlier this year but has since been removed – which begs the question: where has it gone? It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to imagine it in the Crown Jeweller’s workshop right now, once more having diamonds the size of walnuts fitted into its delicate frame. Again, a tick in the eco-credentials box that is intrinsic to Charles and Camilla’s brand and yet, with this number, she’d have a relatively unknown crown with suitably august origins.

The Queen Camilla – 2023

Panning for gold in the Welsh hill - Andrew Price

Since Adelaide, all Queen Consorts of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have had crowns created for them so there is a strong precedent for Camilla to have something made to order. Naturally, this wouldn’t be as sustainable as a heritage piece but Camilla could make some important, unifying statements with her brand new crown; gold hewn from the Welsh mountains, freshwater pearls from Scottish rivers, silver from Northern Ireland’s mines and British-made, lab-grown diamonds to wisely swerve any provenance issues.

And when the coronation is all over? Why, she could auction the crown off – with all proceeds going to the domestic violence charities she has so robustly supported over the years. Granted, it’s not standard royal procedure but not much of this 21st-century coronation promises to toe the line of tradition. Besides, she’s far too sensible to long to wear it again.