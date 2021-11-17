The Crown keeps it in the family with Dominic West's son playing Prince William

Netflix has found its Prince William for The Crown season 5, and the streamer didn't have to look far.

Newcomer Senan West, the 13-year-old son of The Crown actor Dominic West, will be playing the prince during the Imelda Staunton reign, EW has confirmed. This will mark Senan's first on-screen role.

Dominic, meanwhile, is playing West's on-screen dad Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki is playing Prince William's mom, Princess Diana.

The casting suggests that season 5 will be dramatizing the events leading up to (and perhaps surrounding) Diana's fatal car crash. The real Prince William was only 15 years old when his mother died in 1997 along with her romantic partner Dodi Al Fayed, who will be portrayed by The Kite Runner actor Khalid Abdalla on The Crown.

It also means we'll most likely be seeing an actor play Prince Harry, though a name hasn't been revealed.

The Crown season 5, set in the 1990s, will see Staunton taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II after Oscar winner Olivia Colman's two-season run. Jonathan Pryce will also play Charles' father, Prince Philip; Lesley Manville will play Charles's aunt, Princess Margaret; and Jonny Lee Miller will play Prime Minister John Major.

