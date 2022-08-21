‘Crown jewel’ sporting events could go behind paywall without new law, claim BBC and ITV

TV chiefs say 'urgent changes are required' for public sector broadcasters - Paul Grover

“Crown jewel” sporting events such as the Olympics and World Cup risk going behind a paywall unless the Government presses ahead with new legislation, the bosses of BBC and ITV warn.

In a joint letter published in The Telegraph, the BBC’s director-general and ITV’s chief executive make a plea to ministers to introduce a media bill “needed to secure the future of British broadcasting and allow it to prosper”.

In the letter, Tim Davie and Carolyn McCall, the bosses at BBC and ITV respectively, warn that “urgent changes are required” if public sector broadcasters are to maintain their role as “the bedrock of great British content”.

The letter, also signed by the bosses of Channel 5, STV and S4C, reminds the Government of its commitment to introduce a new media bill almost 20 years after the last one.

A white paper, launched by Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, in the spring, laid out a series of changes to protect the mainstream channels, including the BBC and ITV, from the growing threat of digital streaming services.

It included beefing up the rights of the public service broadcasters to show the so-called crown jewels of the sporting calendar that includes the Olympics and the men’s and women’s World Cup as well as the Euros, the Wimbledon singles finals and the Grand National.

The current rules on showing major sporting events were agreed in 1996 when just four per cent of households had access to the internet. It means the BBC and ITV do not have guaranteed digital and on-demand rights to show the “crown jewel” sporting events.

The Government white paper highlighted the problem of the BBC broadcasting live, for example, an Olympic 100m final in the middle of the night. But if the streaming and catch-up rights to show the event were sold to a different broadcaster behind a paywall then the event would no longer be free in the UK to the widest possible audience.

The Government had indicated in April it wanted to shut down the loophole and ensure the major sporting events were available only to public service broadcasters for audiences to watch for free.

Concerns new media bill will be dropped

But there are worries in the industry that the new media bill, pledged in the Queen’s Speech in May, could be dropped by Boris Johnson’s successor, likely now to be Liz Truss.

In their letter, the TV bosses draw on the victory by England’s women’s footballers as an example of why such tournaments should remain free-to-air, arguing: “To inspire the next generation of Lionesses we need major sporting events to be available to all – free of charge, not hidden behind a paywall.

“We need to enable viewers to watch their favourites, such as the Fifa World Cup and Olympic and Paralympic Games, both live and on demand.”

New legislation, say the television tycoons, is also “vital” in making sure that the major channels as well as iPlayer, All4 and ITVX - the major channels’ streaming services - are “always available and easy to find” on smart TVs being sold in the high street.

The broadcasters fear that deals between the big streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ and television set manufacturers will mean that the terrestrial channels are not easily found in the future.

They add that “key elements” of the proposed bill “will support public service broadcasters to provide consumers with trusted, impartial news and to stimulate investment in the creative economy” and that events, like the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine “reminded us of the importance” of the mainstream channels.

They said: “We urge the Government to deliver these key proposals to secure a successful future in a thriving British media and digital ecology.”

The letter has not been signed by Channel 4. The new media bill also gives the green light to its privatisation, a plan which could now be dropped under a new prime minister.