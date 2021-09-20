‘The Crown’s Gillian Anderson Wins Emmy For Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, Dedicates Speech To Longtime Manager Connie Freiberg
Gillian Anderson earned an Emmy win tonight in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. This is her second Emmy win, her first win being in 1997 for her role as Dana Scully in The X Files.
Anderson beat out her two co-stars from The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, as well as Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Aunjanue Ellis. In a season dedicated to the whirlwind love story of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher tackled the political world of Britain and her professional relationship with the Queen.
“I really want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no one else would, and believed I had talent when I didn’t even think I had talent, who always advised me to take the high road,” said Anderson. “Connie, I Love you, this is for you.”
