The Crown: How Gillian Anderson And Emma Corrin Were Transformed Into Thatcher And Diana

(L-R) Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown.

The pressure to create authentic hair and make-up design on the new season of The Crown felt higher than ever, one of the show’s creative leads has told HuffPost UK.

Season 4 of the Netflix series dramatises fictitious accounts between the royals set in the years between 1979 until 1990 and introduces two of the century’s most iconic females, Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) and former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher (played by Gillian Anderson).

Reviews have been favourable, and key moments in the early episodes include a hilarious scene in which Margaret Thatcher plays Ibble Dibble with the royal family, before heading out on a shooting trip with the Queen at Balmoral, dressed in one of her iconic blue two-piece suits.

Princess Diana and, on the right, Princess Diana in The Crown, played by Emma Corrin

Cate Hall, the hair and make-up design lead on the show, revealed how the stakes have never felt higher as the show approaches more modern times. “Of course, the more familiar a period is to the audience, the greater the pressure to get it right,” she says.

“Everyone engaged in the show is so committed to realising a world which is believable, that the pressure motivates us to try harder to do justice to the audience’s memory,” adds Cate. “I used loads of my family photo albums for reference which was particularly useful.

“We’re trying to mostly replicate ‘normal’, every-day rather than high fashion looks. The dangerous element comes from feeling like you know it, when of course memory is fallible, so you still need to research everything thoroughly in order to achieve the kind of precision The Crown is known for.”

Cate says that nostalgia has a “wonderful, but possibly dangerous effect” because of how subjective it is.

“During prep as we were developing the look for Thatcher at the start of the series, [writer] Peter Morgan gave us a useful note reminding us not to let our memories and feelings about her interfere with the process as despite what she became know for, when we establish the character she...

