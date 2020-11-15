What The Crown Gets Right & Wrong About Bulimia

The following article contains spoilers for the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown.

The Crown’s fourth season is no less riveting than prior iterations. But some (and not just those in the royal family) might argue that it’s more problematic, too. The episodes pick up in the late 1970s and depict the fairytale-turned-disaster union between Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).

With the introduction of Princess Diana in the series, we’re also introduced to a new storyline detailing her real-life experience with bulimia nervosa, which she spoke about openly in a BBC Panorama interview in 1995, after going public about the condition three years prior in Andrew Morton’s book “Diana: Her True Story.”

In multiple episodes, you see vivid depictions of the Princess Of Wales’ eating disorder. Before each of these episodes, Netflix includes a trigger warning that provides a link to their own website, WannaTalkAboutIt.com, with resources. But after watching the season, you have to wonder if the warning alone is enough.

The Crown’s depictions of Princess Diana’s bulimia are overt and detailed. This appears to have been an intentional choice. “[Princess Diana’s bulimia was] something I was determined to portray very well,” Corrin, 24, who also stars in Pennyworth, tells Refinery29. “I worked very closely with the script team on developing that storyline. I really cared that it was well represented. But I kind of underestimated how hard it would be to portray that side of it.”

Corrin says she felt it was important to portray the eating disorder honestly. “I knew that it was something [Princess Diana] spoke very candidly about, which I was surprised about,” Corrin says. “In the ‘90s, that must have been huge to reveal something like that.” The actor worked with a movement coach and researched how to depict bulimia. She even encouraged the writers to include scenes that portrayed the eating disorder. “[I] said, ‘Please, can we include more, if that’s okay, because we really feel like this is central to her character and want to portray it well,’” she says.

However, showing eating disorder behaviors such as binging and purging on screen is something that The National Eating Disorders Association generally “wouldn’t recommend”, Chelsea Kronengold, the communications manager for NEDA, tells Refinery29. NEDA partnered with Netflix after filming was complete to help provide resources to viewers who watch The Crown.

Jennifer Lombardi, MFT, manager for the eating disorder program for Kaiser Permanente in the greater Sacramento, CA, area, agrees with Kronengold’s sentiment. “Any time we portray eating disorders in media, it’s a delicate balancing act,” she says. “There’s the intention to educate and inform that can be positive, but there are pitfalls. One is normalizing the behaviors.” Lombardi says that showing eating disorder behaviors on screen often fails to “convey the seriousness of these disorders.” Binging and purging can have serious health ramifications, including leading to chemical and electrolyte imbalances that can impact major organs, including the heart. Between 1.1% and 4.6% of cis-women and 0.1% to 0.5% of cis-males will develop bulimia, according to NEDA.

Graphically showing behaviors like binging and purging can also be triggering for those who have eating disorders and who are in recovery, either because it reminds them of their own eating disorder or because it may cause them to compare themselves to the person shown. NEDA notes on its website that dramatizing eating disorders can “provoke a race to the bottom” among other survivors. It can trigger the sentiment: “They’re thinner than I am and she’s still alive, so I should lose more weight; or I’m not that sick, so I don’t really have a problem.”

What’s more, “[Showing specific behaviors] could backfire as a way to raise awareness and serve instead as a how-to guide unintentionally,” Kronengold says, speaking generally about media portrayal of bulimia and not specifically about The Crown. “It could also isolate people who might be struggling, but don’t look like the representation they see in the media,” she says. Princess Diana happened to be white, cis, and presents with a smaller body, but anyone can have bulimia, no matter their race, gender, or body shape. In fact, transgender people, Black teens, and Hispanic people may be more at risk for developing eating disorders, NEDA notes.“We welcome media coverage of eating disorders when it’s done in a responsible way,” Kronengold says, but adds, “There’s a fine line to walk when you’re needing to convey a message.”