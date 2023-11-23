‘The Crown’ Final Season Tops UK Streaming Chart But Its Ratings Struggle To Keep Pace With 2022

The Crown has been the most-streamed show in the UK over the past week, but the final season’s ratings have lost a little shine when compared with last year.

Season 6 of the lavish Left Bank Pictures royal drama premiered last Thursday and viewing figures are now in for its first seven days on Netflix.

Propelled by a storyline about Princess Diana’s final days, the opening episode has been watched by nearly 2.8M viewers, according to Barb audience figures supplied by overnights.tv.

Episode two of The Crown was watched by 2.3M, while episodes three and four entertained audiences of 2M and 1.7M respectively.

They were the four best performing titles of the week, per overnights.tv. Cold Pursuit, the 2019 Liam Neeson feature, was in fifth place behind The Crown after tracking down 832,157 viewers on Netflix.

The Crown comfortably beat shows on other streaming services, including BBC iPlayer and Disney+, but could not match its performance in 2022.

The opening episode of Season 5 was watched by 2.9M viewers in its first seven days, while the second instalment drew 3.1M over the same period.

The Crown Season 6’s second part will premiere on Netflix on December 14.

