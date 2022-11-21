'The Crown' Films Rare Moment a Young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Snuck Out on VE Day

Janine Henni
·3 min read
EXCLUSIVE: Hit Netflix series &quot;The Crown&quot; filming shows Queen Elizabeth (Viola Prettejohn) and Princess Margaret (Beau Gadsdon) Celebrating the morning after VE Day 8th May 1945 with a walk down the Mall
Click Media/Dean/SplashNews.com

The Crown is turning back in time.

While season 5 of the show just premiered, cameras are already rolling for season 6 of Netflix's hit drama inspired by the lives of the British royal family, most recently filming a little-known moment in history.

Actresses Viola Prettejohn and Beau Gadsdon were pictured strolling down the Mall in London in character on Oct. 13 as a teenage Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. The pair seemed to be reenacting VE Day on May 8, 1945, celebrating the victory of Allied powers and the end of World War II. The momentous occasion saw crowds rushing the streets of London, and, in a rare move, the young royals were allowed out of Buckingham Palace to join them.

Though Prettejohn and Gadson walked up an empty Mall lined with streamers and debris, setting the scene that the princesses visited the morning after the news broke, Elizabeth and Margaret got even closer to the action in real life.

RELATED: Everything to Know About 'The Crown' Season 6

EXCLUSIVE: Hit Netflix series &quot;The Crown&quot; filming shows Queen Elizabeth (Viola Prettejohn) and Princess Margaret (Beau Gadsdon) Celebrating the morning after VE Day 8th May 1945 with a walk down the Mall
Click Media/Dean/SplashNews.com

In 2015, Buckingham Palace released a recording of the Queen's recollection of VE (Victory in Europe) Day on its 70th anniversary. The Queen previously made the comments in 1985.

After waving to the crowds gathered in front of the balcony at the palace "every hour" with their parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, Elizabeth, then 19, and Margaret, then 14, went incognito into the throngs of people to experience the ebullience first hand. The Independent reports that the princesses received permission from their parents to do so, and were escorted by a group of Grenadier Guards. No photos from the outing are known to exist.

EXCLUSIVE: Hit Netflix series &quot;The Crown&quot; filming shows Queen Elizabeth (Viola Prettejohn) and Princess Margaret (Beau Gadsdon) Celebrating the morning after VE Day 8th May 1945 with a walk down the Mall
Click Media/Dean/SplashNews.com

RELATED: Listen to the Queen Remember the 'Most Memorable Night' of Her Life

During WWII, the then-Princess Elizabeth served in a reserve unit and was also named Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. She said that she and Margaret were "terrified" of being recognized on VE Day, so she pulled her cap down over her eyes. The future Queen wore a uniform throughout the celebrations, as Prettejohn (looking just like original Elizabeth Crown actress Claire Foy!) did on set. However, a Grenadier Guards officer that was part of the 16-person party made Elizabeth push her hat back up as he "refused to be seen in the company of another officer improperly dressed."

King George VI and the Queen with Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and WinstonChurchill on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace on VE-Day, London, 8th May 1945
Culture Club/Getty Images

Recalling the ruckus, Queen Elizabeth said, "We cheered the King and Queen on the balcony and then walked miles through the street. I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief."

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season 6 of The Crown, which shows creator Peter Morgan has previously said will be its final installment.

