The Crown: Emma Corrin says she would ‘run a mile’ if she were asked to join the royal family

The Crown star Emma Corrin has said that she would “run a mile” if she were asked to join the royal family.

Corrin – who portrays Diana, Princess of Wales in the forthcoming season of Netflix’s hit drama – opened up about her sympathetic feelings toward the royals.

The actor told the Radio Times: “I’m indifferent to the royal family really, but I do feel sorry for them. We know what happened to Diana. It’s an impossible situation.”

She added: “I’d run a mile if anyone in the royal family asked me to marry them.”

The 24-year-old also revealed that due to the fact she looked so similar to the princess when she was young there was a “running joke” at her school that her mother was Diana.

View photos Corrin will make her Netflix debut as Princess Diana in The Crown’s fourth season Des Willie/Netflix Des Willie/Netflix More

She said: “So I grew up incredibly fond of this woman, as were most of the British public.”

The actor went on to reveal that Peter Morgan, the show’s writer, is “unflinching about the darker sides of people”.

The Misbehaviour star continued: “Diana had been raised in a very aristocratic family and she knew the rules of the game, she knew exactly what she was doing at Balmoral when she was flirting with Philip.”

“She knew she was there to impress,” she said. “She had this shyness to her that I think was authentic but she was also naturally charming and she knew it.

“I wouldn’t go so far as to say she was manipulative, but almost.”

You can find out everything you need to know about the forthcoming series of The Crown here.

You can also read The Independent’s four-star review of its fourth season – which arrives on Netflix on Sunday 15 November – here.