The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki echoes iconic Diana magazine cover ahead of show return

Elizabeth Debicki has echoed Diana, Princess Of Wales’ iconic Vogue cover for the Radio Times ahead of The Crown’s sixth and final season.

The late Princess featured as the cover star for the December 1992 edition of the fashion bible, which was shot by French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, five years before her tragic death.

Ahead of the Netflix drama’s return on November 16, Australian star Elizabeth, who plays the late royal in seasons five and six, has reenacted the pose.

The image sees her in a similar fitted black polo-neck and same blonde crop as the Princess’s.

While the Vogue cover proved to be one of its biggest, the image was originally intended for the cover of Diana's 1992 biography.

Speaking to the outlet, Andrew Morton, who wrote her unauthorised biography, explained that they ultimately chose a photo by British photographer Terence Donovan for the book cover, only after disputing the fee.

Debecki portraying Diana in season six of the Netflix drama (PA)

He shared: “He wanted £70,000 . . . when the going rate was £500. He told us if the price wasn’t met, he would tell the world Diana was involved in the book. He had us by the crown jewels.”

Morton also claimed the upcoming final series of The Crown will “stir up the settled slit of loss” over the royal.

The final instalment, which is released on Netflix on Thursday, will dramatise the weeks before the late Princess of Wales's death aged 36 and the fall-out within the royal family.

Season five explored the events around Charles and Diana’s divorce and the infamous BBC interview with Martin Bashir, while this series will focus on her death as well as the early relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton and the marriage of King Charles and Camilla.

The author added: “For many of us who lived through those dramatic days, it’s going to stir up the settled silt of remembrance and loss.

“Which is why The Crown team has been at pains to emphasise how sensitively the princess’s untimely death has been handled.”

Story continues

Previously, the show’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie said the death of Diana would be handled sensitively.

She told the Edinburgh TV Festival: “The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people.

“And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it – and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

The Crown season six is available to stream from Thursday, November 16 on Netflix