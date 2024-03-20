‘The Crown’ Dominates BAFTA TV Noms As Netflix Achieves Record Haul
The Crown’s swansong season has dominated the BAFTA TV nominations, picking up eight in a record year for Netflix.
Although it missed out in the coveted Drama Series category, four of the Netflix royal smash’s actors were handed nods today including Dominic West, who played Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki, who was Princess Diana. Salim Daw and Lesley Manville are the other two nominated actors and actresses, while The Crown also received nominations in the likes of costume design, make up and sound.
Netflix achieved a record haul and was second only to the BBC with nominations, comfortably eclipsing stalwarts ITV and Channel 4 as Top Boy and Black Mirror were also rewarded.
Although not its most critically-rated season, Peter Morgan’s royal saga ended late last year with a bang and plenty controversy, and the noms come amid the ongoing Kate Middleton saga.
Elsewhere, Black Mirror has two nods in the main awards for the Demon 79 episode and a further five in craft, meaning that the top two most nominated shows are both Netflix series.
The final season of Top Boy is nominated alongside BBC double The Gold and Happy Valley, and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, for Drama Series, while Kane Robinson has a nod in the Leading Actor category.
In the crowded international face-off, Netflix’s Beef and Class Act from France will do battle with The Bear, The Last Of Us, Love & Death and Succession.
Streamers did well overall, with Apple TV+’s Slow Horses picking up a number of nominations while Disney+ has nods for The Bear and Extraordinary.
It was also a good year for final seasons, with Happy Valley getting six nominations including writer Sally Wainwright, leading actress Sarah Lancashire and supports Siobhan Finneran and Amit Shah. The BBC will be delighted with its 65 nominations, almost double that of Netflix in second.
Wainwright will do battle with Charlie Brooker, Jesse Armstrong and Sarah Phelps in a storied Writer: Drama category – the most prestigious of the craft awards.
BAFTA said 17 of 44 nominees in the performance categories received their first BAFTA nominations including Shah (Happy Valley), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Bridget Christie.
The BBC dominated with 65 nominations, followed by Netflix’s 35, Sky Max’s 31, ITV’s 23 and Channel 4’s 16.
“It is a real privilege to announce today’s nominations which recognise the most gripping, entertaining, challenging, funniest, most informative, highest quality, and most impactful TV programmes of 2023, as voted for by BAFTA members,” said CEO Jane Millichip. “More than 100 programmes across 12 broadcasters and streamers represent an extraordinary range of content. We are proud to showcase this incredible roster of talent.”
The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards will be handed out Sunday, 12 May, at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Here are all the nominees:
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell – So Television / BBC One
LATE NIGHT LYCETT Production Team – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4
ROB & ROMESH VS Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton, David Taylor, Graham Proud – CPL Productions / Sky Max
WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman, Liz Clare, Barbara Wiltshire – Zeppotron / BBC One
CURRENT AFFAIRS
INSIDE RUSSIA: TRAITORS AND HEROES (STORYVILLE) Paul Mitchell, Anastasia Popova, Mikhail Kozyrev, Daria Olevskaya, Monica Garnsey, Emma Hindley – BBC News World Service, Ronachan Films / BBC Four
PUTIN vs THE WEST Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Lucy Hetherington, Lotte Murphy-Johnson, Max Stern – Brook Lapping / BBC Two
RUSSELL BRAND: IN PLAIN SIGHT (DISPATCHES) Production Team – Hardcash Productions / Channel 4
THE SHAMIMA BEGUM STORY (THIS WORLD) Joshua Baker, Sara Obeidat, Sasha Joelle Achilli, Sarah Waldron, Simon McMahon, Mustafa Al-Ali – BBC Current Affairs / BBC Two
DAYTIME
LOOSE WOMEN AND MEN Production Team – ITV Studios Daytime / ITV1
LORRAINE Production Team – ITV Studios Daytime / ITV1
MAKE IT AT MARKET Martin Connery, Aman Mistry, Iain Robson, Kim Merrick, Lauren Elliott, Andrew Snowball – Flabbergast TV / BBC One
SCAM INTERCEPTORS Production Team – BBC Studios Documentary Unit / BBC One
DRAMA SERIES
THE GOLD Production Team – Tannadice Pictures / BBC One
HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Sarah Lancashire, Jessica Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, Fergus O’Brien – Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
SLOW HORSES Saul Metzstein, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning – See-Saw Films / Apple TV+
TOP BOY Production Team – Cowboy Films / Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT
HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Hannah Waddingham, Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullen, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, Nick Todisco – Done + Dusted / Apple TV+
LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Two
MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, James Pratt, Lisa Kirk, Sarah Mittell, Simon Staffurth – Hungry McBear / BBC One
STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
ANTHONY McPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – Lifted Entertainment / ITV1
BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Boom, Big Productions / Dave
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television / BBC One
HANNAH WADDINGHAM Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – BBC Studios / BBC One
JOE LYCETT Late Night Lycett – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4
ROB BECKETT, ROMESH RANGANATHAN Rob & Romesh Vs – CPL Productions / Sky Max
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
CELEBRITY RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Production Team – Studio Lambert / BBC One
THE DOG HOUSE Production Team – Five Mile Films / Channel 4
ENDURANCE: RACE TO THE POLE Alexis Girardet, Mike Warner, Adam Bullmore, Martin Long – October Films / Channel 5
PORTRAIT ARTIST OF THE YEAR Production Team – Storyvault Films / Sky Arts
FACTUAL SERIES
DUBLIN NARCOS Benedict Sanderson, Claire McFall, Sacha Baveystock, Edmund Coulthard, Megan Taylor, Laura Dunne – Blast! Films / Sky Documentaries
EVACUATION Production Team – Wonderhood Studios / Channel 4
LOCKERBIE Nancy Strang, John Dower, Claire McFall, Barnaby Fry, Dejan Cancar, Charlie Hawryliw – Mindhouse Productions / Sky Documentaries
ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND Production Team – KEO Films, Walk On Air Films / BBC Two
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY
BRIDGET CHRISTIE The Change – Expectation / Channel 4
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Black Ops – BBC Studios Comedy Productions, Mondo Deluxe Productions / BBC One
MÁIRÉAD TYERS Extraordinary – Sid Gentle Films / Disney+
ROISIN GALLAGHER The Lovers – Drama Republic / Sky Atlantic
SOFIA OXENHAM Extraordinary – Sid Gentle Films / Disney+
TAJ ATWAL Hullraisers – Fable Pictures / Channel 4
INTERNATIONAL
THE BEAR Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Matty Matheson, Tyson Bidner – FX Productions / Disney+
BEEF Lee Sung Jin, Steven Yeun , Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich – A24 / Netflix
CLASS ACT Bruno Nahon, Tristan Séguela, Olivier Demangel, Laurent Lafitte – de Passe Entertainment / Netflix
THE LAST OF US Production Team – Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic
LOVE & DEATH Production Team – Lionsgate, David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, Texas Monthly / ITVX
SUCCESSION Production Team – Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
LEADING ACTOR
BRIAN COX Succession – Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
DOMINIC WEST The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
KANE ROBINSON Top Boy – Cowboy Films / Netflix
PAAPA ESSIEDU The Lazarus Project – Urban Myth Films / Sky Max
STEVE COOGAN The Reckoning – ITV Studios / BBC One
TIMOTHY SPALL The Sixth Commandment – Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One
LEADING ACTRESS
ANJANA VASAN Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Broke & Bones / Netflix
ANNE REID The Sixth Commandment – Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One
BELLA RAMSEY The Last of Us – Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions,, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic
HELENA BONHAM CARTER Nolly – Quay Street Productions / ITVX
SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley – Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
SHARON HORGAN Best Interests – AC Chapter One / BBC One
LIMITED DRAMA
BEST INTERESTS Production Team – AC Chapter One / BBC One
DEMON 79 (BLACK MIRROR) Charlie Brooker, Richard Webb, Jessica Rhoades, Bisha K. Ali, Annabel Jones, Toby Haynes – Broke & Bones / Netflix
THE LONG SHADOW George Kay, Lewis Arnold, Matt Sandford, Sarah Lewis, Sacha Szwarc, Willow Grylls – New Pictures / ITV1
THE SIXTH COMMANDMENT Derek Wax, Brian Woods, Sarah Phelps, Saul Dibb, Frances du Pille – Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One
LIVE EVENT COVERAGE
THE CORONATION CONCERT Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2023 Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY
ADJANI SALMON Dreaming Whilst Black – Big Deal Films, A24 / BBC Three
DAVID TENNANT Good Omens – BBC Studios Comedy Productions, Narrativia, The Blank Corporation / Prime Video
HAMMED ANIMASHAUN Black Ops – BBC Studios, Mondo Deluxe Productions / BBC One
JAMIE DEMETRIOU A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou – BBC Studios Comedy Productions, Guilty Party Pictures / Netflix
JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic – Calamity Films / Sky Max
MAWAAN RIZWAN Juice – Various Artists Limited / BBC Three
NEWS COVERAGE
CHANNEL 4 NEWS: INSIDE GAZA: ISRAEL AND HAMAS AT WAR Esme Wren, Federico Escher, Helene Cacace, Matt Frei, Secunder Kermani, Millicent Teasdale – ITN / Channel 4
SKY NEWS: INSIDE MYANMAR – THE HIDDEN WAR Production Team – Sky News / Sky News
SKY NEWS: ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR Production Team – Sky News / Sky News
REALITY
BANGED UP Production Team – Shine TV / Channel 4
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK Danielle Lux , Murray Boland, Rachel Viner, Susy Price, James Kayler, Dermot Caulfield – CPL Productions / E4
MY MUM, YOUR DAD Production Team – Lifted Entertainment / ITV1
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Nicola Brown, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh – Studio Lambert / Netflix
SCRIPTED COMEDY
BIG BOYS Jack Rooke, Jim Archer, Bertie Peek, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith – Roughcut TV / Channel 4
DREAMING WHILST BLACK Thomas Stogdon, Dhanny Joshi, Adjani Salmon, Ali Hughes, Nicola Gregory, Yemi Oyefuwa – Big Deal Films, A24 / BBC Three
EXTRAORDINARY Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Charlie Palmer, Emma Moran, Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé, Sam Leifer – Sid Gentle Film / Disney+
SUCH BRAVE GIRLS Kat Sadler, Simon Bird, Catherine Gosling Fuller, Jack Bayles, Phil Clarke – Various Artists Limited / BBC Three
SHORT FORM
MOBILITY Jack Carroll, Thomas Gregory, Akaash Meeda, David Simpson, Sam Ward – Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three
THE SKEWER: THREE TWISTED YEARS Production Team – unusual / BBC iPlayer
STEALING UKRAINE’S CHILDREN: INSIDE RUSSIA’S CAMPS Production Team – VICE UK / VICE News
WHERE IT ENDS Jack Robertson, Fergal Costello, Sam Ward, David Simpson – Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
DAVID HOLMES: THE BOY WHO LIVED Dan Hartley, Kevin Konak, Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Vanessa Davies, Amy Stares – Lightbox / Sky Documentaries
ELLIE SIMMONDS: FINDING MY SECRET FAMILY Jasleen Sethi, David Thompson, Colleen Flynn, Kathryn Jein, Nick Underhill – Flicker Productions / ITV1
HATTON Daniel Dewsbury, Paul Yoshida, Sam Bergson, Ian Davies, John McKenna – Noah Media Group, Sky Studios / Sky Crime
VJERAN TOMIC: THE SPIDER-MAN OF PARIS Jamie Roberts, Dan Reed – Amos Pictures / Netflix
SOAP
CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios / ITV1
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
CHIMP EMPIRE James Reed, Matt Houghton, Callum Webster, Matt Cole – KEO Films, Underdog Films / Netflix
THE ENFIELD POLTERGEIST Jerry Rothwell , Al Morrow, Stewart le Maréchal, Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, Davis Guggenheim – MetFilm, Concordia Studio / Apple TV+
FORCED OUT Production Team – Dragonfly / Sky Documentaries
WHITE NANNY, BLACK CHILD Andy Mundy-Castle, Natasha Dack Ojumu, Rochelle Newman, Zeb Achonu, Ross Leppard, Rachael McLean-Anderson – Doc Hearts, TigerLily Productions, BFI / Channel 5
SPORTS COVERAGE
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY ONE Richard Willoughby, Paul McNamara, Mark Demuth, Bridget Toomey, Rob Oldham, Dionne Robinson-Smith, Andrew Hill – ITV Sport / ITV1
MOTD LIVE: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 Production Team – IMG / BBC One
WIMBLEDON 2023 MEN’S FINAL Production Team – BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services / BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTOR
AMIT SHAH Happy Valley – Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
ÉANNA HARDWICKE The Sixth Commandment – Wild Mercury Productions, True Vision / BBC One
HARRIS DICKINSON A Murder at the End of the World FX Productions / Disney+
JACK LOWDEN Slow Horses – See-Saw Films / Apple TV+
MATTHEW MACFADYEN Succession – Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
SALIM DAW The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ELIZABETH DEBICKI The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
HARRIET WALTER Succession – Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy – Cowboy Films / Netflix
LESLEY MANVILLE The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
NICO PARKER The Last of Us – Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic
SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley – Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
P&O CRUISES MEMORABLE MOMENT AWARD (voted for by the public)
BECKHAM David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing – Studio99, Ventureland / Netflix
DOCTOR WHO Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor – Bad Wolf, BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
HAPPY VALLEY Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown – Lookout Point, AMC / BBC One
THE LAST OF US Bill and Frank’s Story – Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic
THE PIANO 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance – Love Productions / Channel 4
SUCCESSION Logan Roy’s death – Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, Hot Seat Productions, HBO / Sky Atlantic
