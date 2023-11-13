The Crown’s Dodi Fayed shows anti-war message at Los Angeles premiere

Khalid Abdalla says he believes 'in the power of the human heart' - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The actor who plays Dodi Fayed in the new series of The Crown scrawled “ceasefire now” on his hand at the show’s season six premiere in Los Angeles.

British actor Khalid Abdalla, 42, displayed the political message about the Israel-Gaza conflict to photographers at the event for the sixth and final series of the hit Netflix show about the Royal family.

Posting a photograph of himself displaying the message on Twitter, the actor wrote that he was calling for a ceasefire “because all lives are sacred. Because I believe in the power of the human heart.

“Because we need to be clear and open and do everything we can for a better world.”

Members of The Crown cast in Los Angeles - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As he posed for photographs alongside his co-star Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the late Princess Diana in the show, he revealed the bold writing in black marker pen on his hand.

Writing on social media on Remembrance Sunday alongside a picture of pro-Palestine marchers, he said: “I am so proud of London for not succumbing to all the intimidation and showing what a love march for our common humanity looks like on Armistice Day.”

Artists for Palestine

The actor has previously signed a letter demanding a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza with the Artists for Palestine UK, alongside others such as Tilda Swinton, Miriam Margolyes and Steve Coogan.

The letter, signed by more than 4,000 artists, said: “Our governments are not only tolerating war crimes but aiding and abetting them.”

Abdalla plays Princess Diana’s romantic partner, Dodi Fayed, son of the late billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, in the Netflix series.

The actor previously said: “It’s been the honour of my life to be part of this project, to be part of The Crown, and to play Dodi.”

The sixth and final series will debut on Netflix on Nov 16 with the next batch following on Dec 14.

