'The Crown' Creator Dishes on the Possibility of a Spin-Off

The Crown's final season is currently streaming on Netflix (the Prince William and Kate Middleton episodes....deliver), and someone finally asked creator Peter Morgan the question on everyone's minds: WILL THERE BE A PREQUEL.

Short answer: Probably not.

Longer answer: Peter chatted to Entertainment Tonight and said "In the short term, I will not be writing anything set in a palace anywhere. I expect to miss it."

He then added, "Maybe later on, at some point in my life, I'll miss it enough, you know, to pick up the pen again. But really, at the moment, there's no plan... You never rule anything out, but in the short term—absolutely not."

This sounds pretty concrete, but just FYI: back in June, The Sun spoke to a ~TV insider~ who said Netflix was considering a series of movies:

“Although this sounds like a drastic change, it’s one that proved a huge success for Downton Abbey, which ran for 52 episodes before continuing as 2 hit films,” the source said. “Creating a movie, or perhaps a series of specials, means creators would have so much more flexibility to jump in terms of time and topics. They could deliver a prequel, perhaps focusing on the abdication crisis in the 1930s. Down the line, there’s the option to revisit the 21st-century royals, perhaps focusing on Harry meeting Meghan and his fallout with William.”

Do with that information what you will!

