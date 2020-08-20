The Crown Creator Clears Up Speculation About Whether Meghan Markle And Prince Andrew Will Be Depicted In Final Series

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has cleared up speculation about whether future series will depict more modern royal subjects involving the likes of Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

While Peter has previously said the Netflix drama wouldn’t be going up to the present day, the recent announcement it would run for one series longer than expected led some fans to wonder whether the story would go on to explore Princes William and Harry’s marriages, and the recent scandal involving Prince Andrew.

However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the writer has insisted the show will remain rooted in the past, as he believes subjects become “so much more interesting” as time passes.

View photos Peter Morgan More

“Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end,” he explained.

“One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago.”

Peter added that he has a “20-year rule” when it comes to The Crown, claiming: “That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.

“Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting.

“I don’t know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear. We won’t know, and you need time to stop something being journalistic.

“And so I don’t want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic. And there are plenty of journalists already writing about them.”

View photos Prince Andrew, pictured in 2016 More

He added: “To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor. Once something has a metaphorical possibility, it can then become interesting.

“It’s quite possible, for example, to tell...

Continue reading on HuffPost