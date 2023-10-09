The Crown confirms season 6 release date with first-look trailer

Netflix

The streaming giant has confirmed the release date of season 6 in a special teaser trailer featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

The sixth and final season of The Crown will air in two parts debuting on November 16 and December 14, 2023.

Staunton isn't the only famous face in the season 6 cast as Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are set to return as Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce reprises his role as Prince Phillip and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris star Lesley Manville is back as Princess Margaret.

Part one of the season consists of four episodes that depict the budding romance between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla).

Meanwhile, part two features six episodes that tell the story of a young Prince William (Ed McVey) adapting to life back at Eton following his mother's death and will see the Queen reflect on the future of the monarchy as she reaches her Golden Jubilee.

