‘The Crown’s’ Christian Schwochow to Direct ‘Nuremberg,’ Written by Frank Spotnitz

Constantin Film and Big Light Productions has tapped Christian Schwochow, whose credits include “The Crown,” “Munich: The Edge of War” and “Bad Banks,” to direct its upcoming high-profile drama series “Nuremberg,” based on the Nuremberg Trials. The show will be written by Frank Spotnitz, whose credits include “The Man in the High Castle,” “Ransom” and “Leonardo.”

The series follows young survivors of World War II who go to work for Allied prosecutors trying Nazi criminals in Nuremberg, only to find their quest for justice undermined by secret efforts to build a new world order based on power, not principle.

More from Variety

Schwochow said: “The Nuremberg Trials marked a pivotal moment in human history, ushering in a new age of responsibility and justice. This is a story of humanity grappling with its deepest shadows. Its relevance has never been greater, and I am filled with a humble sense of duty to tell this story faithfully.”

Spotnitz added: “Christian Schwochow is not only a brilliant director of actors and images, but a masterful storyteller, and I couldn’t be more excited to have him directing this series. Nuremberg was the first time war crimes were prosecuted, and the series captures not only the explosiveness of the trial, but the hopes and struggles of a younger generation trying to make sense of and rebuild a ruined world.”

Constantin chief Oliver Berben, Spotnitz, Friederich Oetker and Schwochow will exec produce.

Oetker, whose credits include “The Conference” and “Dear Child,” said Schwochow has “a very clear understanding and vision of the period and the story we want to tell.”

Story continues

On the series side, Schwochow most recently directed “The Crown,” for which Elizabeth Debicki was Emmy nominated. On the features side, his work includes “Je Suis Karl” and “Munich: The Edge of War,” featuring Jeremy Irons, Sandra Hüller and George MacKay.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.