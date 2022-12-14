The Crown child actor who overcame cancer and 27 operations to play Prince Harry

Will Powell, 13, overcame cancer to play a young Prince Harry in The Crown's fifth season - AFP

A child actor who overcame a battle with leukaemia is appearing in the latest series of The Crown as Prince Harry.

Will Powell, who was first diagnosed with blood cell cancer at just 21 months-old, is able to pursue his dream of acting after undergoing 27 operations.

The 13-year-old actor was supported as he underwent years of treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital for years by his father Andy and his mother Michelle.

Mr Powell said: "We binge-watched until we had seen all of Will's scenes."

He was full of praise of his son - who plays the prince during his younger years - over the way he dealt with his cancer treatment.

Will had to endure daily chemotherapy sessions which his parents carried out at home over the next three and a half years.

He went into remission during July 2014 and was finally given the all-clear.

"Throughout everything, he was a superstar. Our little boy never complained once," he added.

'We were treated like royalty'

It was Will's mother who saw the casting call from The Crown who were searching for an actor to play Prince William, but the boy was eventually cast as Harry.

Mr Powell said he was delighted when his son got the coveted role.

"Will was asked to provide a self-tape at first. He got to the last four, then two, and then finally he had an interview with the casting director via Skype.

“The next day we got the news that he'd been successful.

"The premiere was incredible. "We were treated like royalty. We mixed with the stars of stage and screen, and Will took it all in his stride. He even signed his first autographs."

'Unwavering determination and care'

As a family, they continue to support Sheffield Children's Hospital following the care he received.

They have been collecting used Christmas trees for more than five years, which has helped to raise £52,000 for The Children's Hospital Charity.

Mr Powell said: "It is highly likely that without the unwavering determination and care of the people at Sheffield Children's, Will might not be here to enjoy this incredible life experience.

“We, as a family, thank the team from the bottom of our hearts. They are such an incredible group of people.

Season five of The Crown focuses on King Charles' divorce from Princess Diana along with the breakdown of Princess Anne and Prince Andrew’s marriages along with the fire at Windsor Castle.