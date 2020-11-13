'The Crown' Cast Enjoy A Chic, Socially Distanced Premiere For Season 4

From ELLE

While 2020 has changed a lot of things: Attending events in person, travelling, and generally interacting with other people. One thing that hasn't been forced to stop is dressing up to celebrate.

While some of us may have taken to a firm wardrobe rotation of pyjamas and leggings (me included, so no judgement), we've found that our most treasured, fun clothes and make-up are sometimes the best tools we have at our disposal to mark an important date or event and differentiate it from our day-to-day lives while working from home.

This was clearly the mantra the cast of The Crown took, as they marked the upcoming release of season four of the highly-anticipated Netflix show (which arrives on the streaming site November 15) with an at-home premiere.

The drama's social media accounts shared the looks of stars including Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Helena Bonham Carter, who all attended the 'virtual premiere' and it's fair to say their looks all get the royal seal of approval.

Here are the best looks from the night:

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays the Queen's sister Princess Margaret in the show, took to her makeshift red carpet, along with her two dogs, wearing a black lace midi dress and, very fittingly, a crown.

The Queen herself, Olivia Colman, looked as stylish as ever in a Paul Smith tuxedo blazer and trousers, which she paired with a cream, silk tuxedo blouse also from the British brand.

The series newbie, Emma Corrin, who will make a hugely anticipated debut as Princess Diana showed off her fun style in head-to-toe patterned Miu Miu.











Gillian Anderson, who will star as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, was joined by her partner and creator of The Crown, Peter Morgan. The Sex Education star wore a blue shift dress by Dior for the occasion.









Josh O'Connor, a.k.a Prince Charles, looked suave in a navy Loewe look. The actor remarked how he was 'sad not to celebrate' the premiere of the show with his fellow cast and crew.

Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla Parker-Bowles in the series, wore a cream shirt dress emblazoned with a floral print for the at-home premiere.

