Crown asking for mistrial in Philip Pynn kidnapping case

Philip Pynn appears in court Tuesday at provincial court in St. John's. He's facing a number of charges including kidnapping, extortion and holding a person for ransom. (Ryan Cooke/CBC - image credit)

Crown prosecutor Renee Coates is asking a provincial court judge to hit restart after new information came to her attention midway through Day 1 of a kidnapping and extortion trial Tuesday.

The information? A lunchtime revelation that defence lawyer Tony St. George used to represent one of the Crown's key witnesses.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Three men — Philip Pynn, Jeff Aylward and Joe Aylward — are accused of holding a man against his will and extorting him for cash. The charges include kidnapping, extortion and holding a person for ransom.

"It is the Crown's position that we cannot continue on with a trial until another counsel is appointed," Coates said.

Judge James Walsh did not make a decision on Tuesday, but instead asked the prosecutor to submit a formal application spelling out the reasons they feel St. George's relationship to the witness taints the case.

Walsh suggested St. George could have another lawyer from his firm cross-examine the witness. While fellow defence lawyers Mark Gruchy and Kevin Baker agreed with the plan, Coates remained steadfast in the Crown's desire for a mistrial, saying it affects the crux of the case against the three men.

"I'm disinclined to grant it on what I've been told so far," Walsh said. "When you're talking about material knowledge that may impact the Crown's case, you'll have to spell it all out because on its face I'm not seeing anything that would lead to a mistrial."

CBC

The trial kicked off Tuesday morning with police giving details on the arrests of the three men in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's in December 2021.

The trial ran into another problem that would have hampered proceedings even if the Crown hadn't asked for a mistrial. The court's recording device captured only nine minutes of testimony from the morning session, leaving out three witnesses.

"I'm not sure there's anything that goes right to the crux of the issue, but in the event of needing a full transcript, I can't provide you with one," Walsh said. "My notes are good, your notes are probably good, but that doesn't count."

The court is adjourned until Thursday morning while the Crown puts together its application for a mistrial. Walsh asked St. George to use that time to find another lawyer within his office to prepare to cross-examine the witness in question.

Pynn remains in custody

While the Aylwards are out on bail during the trial, 37-year-old Pynn is being held in custody. The repeat offender was most recently arrested in April — while already inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary — and charged with attempting to smuggle $30,000 of drugs into the prison.

According to police, Pynn was caught in January with four packages of fentanyl, Xanax and cocaine "in a body cavity."

He's due back in court on June 12 to answer to those charges.

Pynn has spent most of his adult life in prison, with the longest sentence being 8½ years for the shooting death of Nick Windsor during a botched robbery.

Walsh said he hopes to keep the case moving forward due in part to Pynn being on remand.

"I'm aware that Mr. Pynn is in custody and I'm very conscious of that. We need to get the trial done as quickly as we can and substitute three days [now lost this week]. How we'll do that, I have no idea. It means people may need to free themselves up during the summer."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador