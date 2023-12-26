‘The Crown’ Actor Dominic West On Prince Harry Fallout: “I Said Too Much In A Press Conference”

Dominic West took on the role of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, in the final two seasons of The Crown. The actor was close to Prince Harry at one point but has recently revealed they had a fallout.

“We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that,” he said during an appearance on Times Radio.

When asked about the reasons for their fallout West said, “I think I was asked what we did… [and] what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.”

Although West didn’t give too many details about what he said, it was back in 2014 when in a press conference he talked about an expedition through Antartica with injured military veterans, which the Duke of Sussex was part of. West said that the royal was “very much part of the team.”

“He seemed to specialize in building latrines,” West said at the time. “He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind and it even had a loo roll holder.”

Of using the toilet the prince built, the actor said, “Sitting there, looking at the beautiful view thinking ‘this is a royal flush, in every way.'”

Although West was closed to Harry at one point, he was not when playing Prince Charles on the Netflix series therefor didn’t get input from the Duke of Sussex on how to play his father.

