Crowe scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Washington

Washington Nationals (58-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-90, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-14, 6.14 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.94 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +111, Nationals -130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Pirates are 31-39 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.4 RBIs per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 81 total runs batted in.

The Nationals have gone 25-44 away from home. Washington has hit 161 home runs as a team this season. Josh Bell leads the team with 26, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-3. Chad Kuhl notched his fifth victory and Anthony Alford went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Patrick Murphy took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Bell leads the Nationals with 47 extra base hits and is batting .252.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

